Kentucky extends offer to 2028 7-footer Yann Kamagate

The first live period of the season has the Kentucky men’s basketball staff spending plenty of time on the recruiting trail.

Another new offer was announced on Monday afternoon, this one going to 7-foot-1 center Yann Kamagate. The offer was reported (and later confirmed through his personal Instagram) by Kamagate’s adidas 3SSB program, the Compton Magic, where he’s playing up in age as a member of the 17U squad. He’s averaged 13.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game through the first two 3SSB sessions while shooting 64.6 percent from the field.

Kamagate is the first known prospect from the class of 2028 to receive an offer from Mark Pope‘s Wildcats. He’s also recently picked up offers from the likes of North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, BYU, and more. While not currently ranked by Rivals, he’s expected to be among the top players in the 2028 cycle, with some believing he’s the best high school player regardless of class.

7-1 Yann Kamagate #StFrancis has picked up an offer from Kentucky@yann_kamag46946 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/C6avvpbYXa — Compton Magic (@Compton_Magic) May 18, 2026

Currently playing his high school ball at St. Francis (CA), Kamagate is originally from Burkina Faso in West Africa but made the move to the United States in 2025. Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean spent most of his weekend scouting Kamagate and other 3SSB prospects. He has the rare blend of size and athleticism that projects well to the NBA, with the ability to be a high-level impact player on both sides of the floor.

Kentucky Basketball’s 2027 offers

Yann Kamagate is the first player Kentucky has offered in the 2028 class. He’s the second high school prospect — regardless of class — to announce an offer on Monday (joining 2027 4-star center Caleb Ourigou) and the third to do so since the start of the live period. Top 10 wing DeMarcus Henry, the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, picked up an offer on Friday after Mark Pope watched him score 25 points.

Below is a list of the 2027 prospects Kentucky has offered so far.

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