Kentucky WBB extends offer to John Hardin guard Charlotte McCurry
Now that we’re approaching the summer, Kenny Brooks can start to look toward the future a bit when recruiting, and luckily for him, the future is bright in the Bluegrass State when it comes to women’s basketball recruits.
Brooks has already offered 6-foot-6 center Jayden McClain out of Ryle, and on Thursday, he extended an offer to John Hardin guard Charlotte McCurry. McCurry was named to ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT Watch List, putting her among the best players in the country in her class without numbered rankings yet. McClain is also on that list.
Last season, she told KSR that she visited Kentucky for its game against Oklahoma — a win against a top five team without Teonni Key, mind you — and she has received an offer now from the Wildcats.
McCurry has offers from high-major programs like Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Miami, Indiana and SMU. She has also visited her fair share of powerhouses like Michigan and North Carolina.
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In 29 games for John Hardin, McCurry averaged 27.2 points per game, which ranked fifth in the state. Her 10.8 rebounds per game are certainly nothing to gloss over either. McCurry is an efficient scorer as well, hitting 53.8% of her shots on 10.2 attempts per game. She shot 38.1% from beyond the arc, hitting a team-high 45 threes during the 2025-26 season. With McCurry leading the charge, John Hardin went 19-10.
McCurry recorded 43 points in a 74-38 win over Washington County on Jan. 3, and just two games later, she dropped 42 against Moore in a 69-52 victory. She had visited Lexington just two days before that game against Moore. Perhaps there’s some good mojo there.
Rundown of prospects offered by Kentucky
2027
- 5-star guard Ivanna Wilson Manyacka – No. 2 overall, No. 1 guard – Bullis (MD)
- 5-star post Caroline Bradley – No. 3 overall, No. 1 post – Oak Grove (LA) – Committed to LSU
- 5-star guard Haylen Ayers – No. 5 overall, No. 2 guard – University School of Jackson (TN) – Included in Top 5
- 5-star wing Jordyn Palmer – No. 6 overall, No. 1 wing – Westtown (PA)
- 5-star wing Micah Ojo – No. 7 overall, No. 2 wing – Princess Anne (VA)
- 5-star guard Sydney Savoury – No. 9 overall, No. 3 guard – Belleville (MI)
- 5-star guard Ryan Carter – No. 12 overall, No. 4 guard – Friends’ Central School (PA)
- 4-star point guard De’Andra Minor – No. 17 overall, No. 3 point guard – Grind Prep Academy (OK)
- 4-star forward Sydney Mobley – No. 21 overall, No. 4 forward – Big Walnut (OH)
- 4-star guard Madeline Mignery – No. 40 overall, No. 15 guard – Cardinal Mooney (FL)
- 4-star wing Nakhai Worthy – No. 41 overall, No. 7 wing – Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (GA)
- Center Lisa Sirgi – Unranked – (international) – Canada
- Forward Isabella Marion – Unranked (international) – Denmark
2028
- 4-star forward Sydney Douglas – No. 2 overall, No. 1 forward – Centennial (CA)
- 4-star point guard Chloe Johnson – No. 3 overall, No. 1 point guard – Marshall (MN)
- 4-star wing Ella Peper – No. 4 overall, No. 1 wing – Dexter Southfield (MA)
- 4-star point guard Morghan Reckley – No. 7 overall, No. 2 point guard – Sandy Creek (GA)
- 4-star guard Dakhari Blankumsee – No. 9 overall, No. 4 guard – Winton Woods (OH)
- 4-star guard Arianna Robinson – No. 12 overall, No. 6 guard – Plano East (TX)
- 4-star forward Nyajuacni Riak – No. 14 overall, No. 3 forward – La Follette (WI)
- 4-star guard Janiyah Hargrave – No. 15 overall, No. 8 guard – Fairmont (OH)
- 4-star wing Khloe Nicholson – No. 17 overall, No. 2 wing – Quincy (IL)
- 4-star guard Erin Thomas – No. 21 overall, No. 11 guard – Princeton (OH)
- 4-star guard Jhaliana Guy – No. 22 overall, No. 12 guard – Bettendorf (IA) – Committed to Stanford
- 4-star point guard Easton McCollough – Unranked – Farmington (AR)
- Guard Leah Awe – Unranked – Stevens Point Area (WI)
- Wing Tara Nachbar – Unranked – Western Reserve Academy (OH)
- Wing Taylor Williams – Unranked – Bullis (MD)
- Forward Aisha Grace van Stein – Unranked (international) – Netherlands
2029
- Center Jayden McClain – Unranked (no rankings for 2029 yet) – Ryle (KY)
- Guard Charlotte McCurry – Unranked (no rankings for 2029 yet) – John Hardin (KY)
- Wing Carib Morris – Unranked (no rankings for 2029 yet) – Cresset Christian Academy (NC)
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