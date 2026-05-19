Kentucky extends two more offers -- including No. 1 overall Adan Diggs
Phew, what a day it’s been for Kentucky basketball on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats are rapid-firing scholarship offers right now after regrouping back in Lexington following a long live period weekend on the road.
’27 No. 10 overall prospect DeMarcus Henry was the first — and UK didn’t even have to talk that one over, instead pulling the trigger on that one minutes after a 25-point performance on Friday. Didn’t need to see anything else.
From there, Monday included new offers to ’27 4-star center Caleb Ourigou, ’28 5-star center Yann Kamagate, ’27 5-star guard King Gibson and ’27 4-star guard Cayden Daughtry — back-to-back-to-back-to-back.
Now, you can add not one, but two more names to that list that is seemingly growing by the minute.
’27 4-star C Darius Wabbington
Suiting up next to Kamagate with the Compton Magic on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, the 6-11 big man emerged as an obvious system fit under Mark Pope. Ranked No. 15 by Rivals, he’s a skilled center with real playmaking upside at the next level, potentially stepping into the obvious Amari Williams and Malachi Moreno role — but he can knock down shots at a high level, too.
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He may not be the quickest or best leaper, but he makes up for it in other areas, and it was enough to catch the attention of the Wildcats.
“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky,” he announced on social media.
’28 5-star G Adan Diggs
Wabbington was the first, then the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in 2028 came shortly after. Kentucky watched plenty of Vegas Elite over the weekend, starting with that DeMarcus Henry offer on Friday. Then on Monday, five-star guard Adan Diggs — Henry’s co-star — announced one himself.
He’s a serious reclass candidate for 2027 and as talented a scorer you’ll find at the 17U level on the EYBL circuit. After averaging 22.7 points on 61/75/83 splits over the weekend, the decision to jump in the mix was an obvious one for the Wildcats.
Make the jump to ’27 and team up with Henry in Lexington, maybe? That’d certainly be a welcome development for Big Blue Nation.
Who will be next for Mark Pope and his Kentucky staff?
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