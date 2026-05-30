Kentucky will face West Virginia on Saturday following Mountaineers blowout win

Kentucky and West Virginia took care of business to kick off the Morgantown Regional. They’ll go head-to-head on Saturday.

The three-seeded Bat Cats locked up the first spot in the second round earlier Friday thanks to a 6-5 win over two-seeded Wake Forest. Kentucky went into an early 3-0 hole but recovered to take a 5-3 lead. The Demon Deacons fought back to tie the game at 5-5, but a clutch performance in the ninth inning by junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish gifted the Wildcats a huge win while avoiding the losers’ bracket in the process.

Later in the day, host school and top-seeded West Virginia blasted four-seeded Binghmaton with an easy 10-1 victory. That sets the Mountaineers up against Kentucky on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET. A TV assignment has yet to be announced, but expect it to be on one of ESPN’s many channels. Below is the updated bracket. Kentucky needs at least two more wins to reach the Super Regionals for just the fourth time in program history.

via Kentucky Baseball

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