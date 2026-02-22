Kentucky falls 81-79 in back and forth affair at Vandy

The last time Kentucky and Vanderbilt met, the Commodores came away with the 84-83 victory. A times, it looked like the Cats probably should have won that game, but in the end, the higher-ranked team came away with the win. However, would the same ring true in round two on Sunday? Could Kentucky overcome that hurdle and secure its third top five win of the season?

Vanderbilt ended up sweeping the season series over the Cats, coming out on top 81-79. Kentucky is now 20-8 (7-7 SEC).

Kentucky made its first four three-pointers of the afternoon and got out to a nice 18-8 lead early on, but the Commodores would make six consecutive shots to put themselves back into the mix. However, Kentucky still led 26-24 through the first 10 minutes of play. It looked like we would poised for a shootout in Memorial Gymnasium.

Both teams went blow for blow in the second period as Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes (17 points at the half) and Aubrey Galvan (14 points at the half) were starting to heat up. A couple of big threes from Kaelyn Carroll kept the Cats just ahead on the scoreboard with it being a 46-44 game at halftime.

The Commodores would get their first lead of the game early in the third quarter, but Kentucky battled back to go into the fourth with a 65-61 lead. With 10 minutes to go, the Cats were in position to get their third top-five win of the year, but it would be a battle.

Of course, Vanderbilt would complete the comeback, handing Kentucky yet another heartbreaking loss.

On Thursday, Kentucky will return to Historic Memorial Coliseum to take on Auburn, who is currently sitting at 15th in the SEC with a 14-13 (3-10 SEC) record. The Tigers had lost seven consecuctive games before getting a 71-58 win at Missouri. The matchup between Kentucky and Auburn tips off at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.