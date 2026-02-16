Kentucky falls back out of the AP Top 25 after Florida loss

And just like that, Kentucky is out of the AP Top 25. After climbing in after a 10-week absence last Monday, the Cats tumbled back out after the loss to Florida.

With 15 points, Kentucky is fifth among the group of “others receiving votes” behind Clemson, Utah State, Tennessee, and Villanova. Alabama, which was the first team outside the Top 25 last week, took the Cats’ spot at No. 25. The Cats were not in the Top 25 of the Coaches Poll last week, so it’s no surprise that they’re not this week, either. Kentucky is sixth among the group of others receiving votes in the Coaches Poll, which puts them at No. 31.

Florida moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 with the win over the Cats. Also ranked from the SEC: No. 19 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Arkansas, and No. 25 Alabama. Michigan is the new No. 1 team in both polls, claiming the top spot from Arizona, which lost to Texas Tech and fell to No. 4. Houston is No. 2, Duke No. 3, and UConn No. 5.

At least one national media member still believes Kentucky is a Top 25 team — Top 15, even. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 14 in his Power Rankings. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello moved Kentucky up to No. 23 in his Power Rankings on Friday, one day before the Florida game. The Cats are No. 27 in Jon Rothstein‘s rankings. The Athletic’s CJ Moore still has them in the group of teams he’s “keeping an eye on” outside of the Top 25, along with Utah State, Villanova, Clemson, and Miami (FL). Kentucky did not make the cut in Gary Parrish’s or The Field of 68’s new Top 25s.

Kentucky is No. 28 in the NET Rankings, the ones that really matter this time of year. The Cats are No. 23 in EvanMiya, No. 27 in KenPom, and No. 40 in BartTorvik. Bart really hates Kentucky’s inconsistency.

AP Poll – Feb. 16

Rank Team Record Conference Trend Points 1 Michigan 24-1 Big Ten +1 1524 (60) 2 Houston 23-2 Big 12 +1 1402 (1) 3 Duke 23-2 ACC +1 1397 (0) 4 Arizona 23-2 Big 12 -3 1358 (0) 5 UConn 24-2 Big East +1 1318 (0) 6 Iowa State 22-3 Big 12 -1 1212 (0) 7 Purdue 21-4 Big Ten +6 1042 (0) 8 Kansas 19-6 Big 12 +1 1011 (0) 9 Nebraska 22-3 Big Ten -2 982 (0) 10 Illinois 21-5 Big Ten -2 938 (0) 11 Gonzaga 25-2 WCC +1 903 (0) 12 Florida 19-6 SEC +2 895 (0) 13 Texas Tech 19-6 Big 12 +3 822 (0) 14 Virginia 22-3 ACC +1 730 (0) 15 Michigan State 20-5 Big Ten -5 681 (0) 16 North Carolina 20-5 ACC -5 594 (0) 17 St. John’s 20-5 Big East — 590 (0) 18 Saint Louis 24-1 A-10 — 468 (0) 19 Vanderbilt 21-4 SEC — 449 (0) 20 Arkansas 19-6 SEC +1 387 (0) 21 Louisville 19-6 ACC +3 263 (0) 22 Miami (OH) 25-0 MAC +1 238 (0) 23 BYU 19-6 Big 12 -1 214 (0) 24 Wisconsin 18-7 Big Ten — 109 (0) 25 Alabama 18-7 SEC — 104 (0)

Others receiving votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary’s 3, VCU 1.

Coaches Poll – Feb. 16

Rank Team Record PTS Chg 1 Michigan 24-1 775 (31) +1 2 Houston 23-2 719 +1 3 Duke 23-2 695 +3 4 Arizona 23-2 670 -3 5 UConn 24-2 663 – 6 Iowa State 22-3 624 -2 7 Purdue 21-4 542 +5 8 Gonzaga 25-2 500 +3 9 Nebraska 22-3 497 -1 10 Illinois 21-5 491 -3 11 Florida 19-6 471 +3 12 Kansas 19-6 445 -3 13 Texas Tech 19-6 423 +3 14 Virginia 22-3 388 +1 15 Michigan State 20-5 349 -5 16 St. John’s 20-5 315 +1 17 Arkansas 19-6 247 +4 18 Vanderbilt 21-4 244 +2 19 Saint Louis 24-1 233 – 20 North Carolina 20-5 200 -7 21 Louisville 19-6 159 +2 22 BYU 19-6 114 – 23 Miami (OH) 25-0 90 +1 24 Clemson 20-6 68 -6 25 Wisconsin 18-7 36 –

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary’s 2; Miami (FL) 1