Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky falls back out of the AP Top 25 after Florida loss

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson31 minutes agoMrsTylerKSR

And just like that, Kentucky is out of the AP Top 25. After climbing in after a 10-week absence last Monday, the Cats tumbled back out after the loss to Florida.

With 15 points, Kentucky is fifth among the group of “others receiving votes” behind Clemson, Utah State, Tennessee, and Villanova. Alabama, which was the first team outside the Top 25 last week, took the Cats’ spot at No. 25. The Cats were not in the Top 25 of the Coaches Poll last week, so it’s no surprise that they’re not this week, either. Kentucky is sixth among the group of others receiving votes in the Coaches Poll, which puts them at No. 31.

Florida moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 12 with the win over the Cats. Also ranked from the SEC: No. 19 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Arkansas, and No. 25 Alabama. Michigan is the new No. 1 team in both polls, claiming the top spot from Arizona, which lost to Texas Tech and fell to No. 4. Houston is No. 2, Duke No. 3, and UConn No. 5.

At least one national media member still believes Kentucky is a Top 25 team — Top 15, even. Andy Katz has the Cats at No. 14 in his Power Rankings. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello moved Kentucky up to No. 23 in his Power Rankings on Friday, one day before the Florida game. The Cats are No. 27 in Jon Rothstein‘s rankings. The Athletic’s CJ Moore still has them in the group of teams he’s “keeping an eye on” outside of the Top 25, along with Utah State, Villanova, Clemson, and Miami (FL). Kentucky did not make the cut in Gary Parrish’s or The Field of 68’s new Top 25s.

Kentucky is No. 28 in the NET Rankings, the ones that really matter this time of year. The Cats are No. 23 in EvanMiya, No. 27 in KenPom, and No. 40 in BartTorvik. Bart really hates Kentucky’s inconsistency.

AP Poll – Feb. 16

RankTeamRecordConferenceTrendPoints
1Michigan24-1Big Ten+11524 (60)
2Houston23-2Big 12+11402 (1)
3Duke23-2ACC+11397 (0)
4Arizona23-2Big 12-31358 (0)
5UConn24-2Big East+11318 (0)
6Iowa State22-3Big 12-11212 (0)
7Purdue21-4Big Ten+61042 (0)
8Kansas19-6Big 12+11011 (0)
9Nebraska22-3Big Ten-2982 (0)
10Illinois21-5Big Ten-2938 (0)
11Gonzaga25-2WCC+1903 (0)
12Florida19-6SEC+2895 (0)
13Texas Tech19-6Big 12+3822 (0)
14Virginia22-3ACC+1730 (0)
15Michigan State20-5Big Ten-5681 (0)
16North Carolina20-5ACC-5594 (0)
17St. John’s20-5Big East590 (0)
18Saint Louis24-1A-10468 (0)
19Vanderbilt21-4SEC449 (0)
20Arkansas19-6SEC+1387 (0)
21Louisville19-6ACC+3263 (0)
22Miami (OH)25-0MAC+1238 (0)
23BYU19-6Big 12-1214 (0)
24Wisconsin18-7Big Ten109 (0)
25Alabama18-7SEC104 (0)

Others receiving votes: Clemson 55, Utah St. 45, Tennessee 36, Villanova 29, Kentucky 15, Miami 10, Saint Mary’s 3, VCU 1.

Coaches Poll – Feb. 16

RankTeamRecordPTSChg
1Michigan24-1775 (31)+1
2Houston23-2719+1
3Duke23-2695+3
4Arizona23-2670-3
5UConn24-2663
6Iowa State22-3624-2
7Purdue21-4542+5
8Gonzaga25-2500+3
9Nebraska22-3497-1
10Illinois21-5491-3
11Florida19-6471+3
12Kansas19-6445-3
13Texas Tech19-6423+3
14Virginia22-3388+1
15Michigan State20-5349-5
16St. John’s20-5315+1
17Arkansas19-6247+4
18Vanderbilt21-4244+2
19Saint Louis24-1233
20North Carolina20-5200-7
21Louisville19-6159+2
22BYU19-6114
23Miami (OH)25-090+1
24Clemson20-668-6
25Wisconsin18-736

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes: Alabama 32; Villanova 30; Utah State 20; Tennessee 19; Iowa 7; Kentucky 6; Saint Mary’s 2; Miami (FL) 1

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-02-16