Kentucky falls to a No. 9 seed in Bracketology

There are 68 days until Selection Sunday. If the bracket came out today, Kentucky would be a No. 9 seed in the eyes of Joe Lunardi. ESPN’s Bracketologist dropped his latest update this morning, with the Cats falling from a No. 7 seed to a No. 9 seed following the 15-point loss to Alabama.

In this hypothetical, Kentucky would face No. 8 seed Utah State in the first round, with the winner likely facing No. 1 seed Iowa State in the second round. Also in the South Region: North Carolina (No. 5 seed), Michigan State (No. 4 seed), Florida (No. 6 seed), and Duke (No. 2 seed). As you can see, ESPN changed the Bracketology format, with drop-downs for each team showing seed projection history, record, and highest projected seed. All of that extra info is nice, but man, it hurts my eyes.

Ten SEC teams made Lunardi’s update:

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt

No. 3 seed Alabama

No. 4 seed Arkansas

No. 5 seed Tennessee

No. 6 seed Florida

No. 7 seed Georgia

No. 8 seed Auburn

No. 9 seed Kentucky

No. 10 seed LSU

No. 11 seed Oklahoma

Over at The Athletic, Joe Rexrode released his first weekly Bracket Watch of the season. Kentucky is a No. 7 seed, facing No. 10 seed UCLA in the first round, with a potential second-round game vs. No. 2 seed Duke. How’s that for storylines?

Mike DeCourcy projects Kentucky to be a No. 8 seed, facing No. 9 seed Clemson in the first round in the East Region. UConn is also the No. 1 seed in the East Region, with Duke as the No. 2 seed, in his bracket.

A must-win week for Kentucky

As today’s projections show, Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume needs work. The Cats are just 2-5 in Quad 1 games so far. They have 11 more on the schedule, including two next week at LSU and Tennessee.

However, this week is even more important. Kentucky hosts Missouri on Wednesday and Mississippi State on Saturday. Both games are in Quad 3, two of the three easiest games left on the schedule. Sure, your resume isn’t going to gain much by winning them, but it sure would be damaged if you dropped one, or heaven forbid, both. Kentucky has Quad 4 wrapped up (7-0!), so dropping a Quad 3 game could be a very big deal come Selection Sunday.

For more on Kentucky’s resume, check out my post from yesterday. Here’s the simplest breakdown:

Quad 1 : 2-5 (Games Remaining: 11)

: 2-5 (Games Remaining: 11) Quad 2 : 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 3 : 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3)

: 0-0 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.