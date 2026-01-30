Kentucky falls in Bracketology after Vanderbilt loss

It won’t surprise you, but Kentucky is trending down in Bracketology after the loss at Vanderbilt. The Cats fell from a No. 7 to a No. 8 seed in Joe Lunardi’s update this morning. Vanderbilt remains a No. 4 seed, while Arkansas, tomorrow’s opponent, is a No. 5 seed.

In this hypothetical bracket, Kentucky would face No. 9 seed UCF in the first round in Greenville, with a potential second-round game against No. 1 seed Duke. Oof. Arkansas is also in the East Region, setting up a potential Sweet 16 rematch in Washington, D.C. Illinois is the No. 2 seed in the East.

There are ten SEC teams in Lunardi’s projections, ranging from Florida as a No. 3 seed to Texas as a No. 11 seed, one of the last four teams in, along with New Mexico, USC, and Indiana. Missouri, which beat Kentucky earlier this month in Rupp, is among the “Next Four Out,” which certainly doesn’t make that loss look any better.

Florida: No. 3 seed

Vanderbilt: No. 4 seed

Alabama: No. 5 seed

Arkansas: No. 5 seed

Tennessee: No. 6 seed

Auburn: No. 7 seed

Kentucky: No. 8 seed

Texas A&M: No. 8 seed

Georgia: No. 9 seed

Texas: No. 11 seed

Not a fan of Joe Lunardi? Bracket Matrix aggregates all of the NCAA Tournament projections on the internet. In the 100+ brackets (some of which haven’t been updated since Monday), Kentucky is trending as a No. 7 seed, alongside Saint Louis, Auburn, and Villanova.

KenPom projections for the rest of the season

Kentucky fell from No. 29 to No. 35 in the NET Rankings after Tuesday’s loss. The Cats are up one spot this morning to No. 34. Kentucky is now 3-6 in Quad 1 games, with seven Quad 1 opportunities remaining. The other three games left, vs. Georgia, at South Carolina, and vs. Oklahoma, are all Quad 2.

KenPom dropped Kentucky from No. 28 to No. 33, but still projects the Cats to finish the season 19-12, 10-8 in SEC play. That means winning five of the remaining 10 games. KenPom’s projections have the Tennessee game at Rupp essentially as a toss-up, giving the Cats a 52% chance of winning. If you plug these results into BartTorvik’s Teamcast, Kentucky is a No. 9 seed.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (35%–64%) Unlikely (<35%) Feb 4 – vs. Oklahoma (Home, Quad 2, 78%) Feb 17 – vs. Georgia (Home, Quad 2, 64%) Feb 14 – @ Florida (Away, Quad 1, 18%) Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 65%) Feb 7 – vs. Tennessee (Home, Quad 1, 52%) Feb 21 – @ Auburn (Away, Quad 1, 33%) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1, 42%) Jan 31 – @ Arkansas (Away, Quad 1, 27%) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1, 39%) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1, 37%)

Losing at Vanderbilt didn’t hurt Kentucky’s resume too much, but at some point, the Cats have to get some Quad 1 wins. Tomorrow night’s game in Fayetteville certainly qualifies.