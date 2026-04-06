Kentucky lost to Arkansas in the Manager Games championship at the Final Four
Kentucky‘s national championship dreams came to a heartbreaking end at the Final Four once again, the Wildcats representing the program well in the Manager Games with a deep run, only to come up just short. In the 2026 edition of the annual event with programs across the country competing throughout the season for polling and seeding ahead of the Big Dance, the UK managers defeated Michigan State in the Elite Eight, followed by a Final Four win over Florida State to advance to the championship game, only to fall to Arkansas in the finale.
It was a rematch of the 2024 title game, the Razorbacks claiming the victory in both — albeit with John Calipari coaching in Fayetteville this time around.
Kentucky beat Michigan State 28-27 to begin the day on Friday, followed by a 41-32 win over Florida State to advance to the title matchup. The Wildcats led the Razorbacks 23-20 at halftime, only for the Hogs to pull away late with the 43-32 victory.
Games are played in two 20-minute running-clock halves with stoppages in the last two minutes of each half with shot clocks used, when possible. Rosters are made up of any member of the basketball staff, Kentucky’s including the likes of graduate assistants Jaylan Green, Willis Mackey Jr. and Gabriel McKay, along with the student managers.
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The Wildcat Waterboys represented the program well in Indianapolis, but it wasn’t enough to bring home the championship trophy — a runner-up banner will have to do, at least until next year.
This weekend’s performance continues Kentucky’s strong run in the event, finishing with title-game losses in 2026 and 2024, along with a Final Four appearance in 2023. Three Final Fours in four years is certainly the gold standard of Manager Games, but it’s time to finish the job in 2027.
Maybe the Wildcats can join them this time next year in Detroit? We’ll call it a date.
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