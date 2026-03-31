UK Fans of the Day Want Afternoon Transfer Portal Notes

One week from today, the transfer portal will officially be open for business. We’re doing our best to brace for the chaos at KSR Headquarters, although news is already flying as players announce their intentions to enter the portal ahead of time. According to On3’s Transfer Portal Wire, almost 400 players have said they’ll enter the portal so far; that number will continue to skyrocket as the week goes on.

ICYMI on Monday, Jacob Polacheck reported that Kentucky is expected to be involved with Butler guard Finley Bizjack. Jackson State point guard Daeshun Ruffin is another name to keep an eye on, given his history with new UK assistant Mo Williams. Things have been relatively quiet on the Kentucky front (at least publicly) today, so let’s run through some of the latest portal developments.

Will Kentucky reconnect with Tyrone Riley IV?

Remember Tyrone Riley IV? Mark Pope and his staff pursued him during the last portal season, with Jason Hart even flying out to California to meet with Riley’s father, but Riley chose to withdraw from the portal and return to San Francisco for his sophomore season. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for the Dons on 47.2% from the field, 36.8% from three (1.4 makes on 3.7 attempts per game).

Now, Riley is going portaling again. Will Kentucky pick up where they left off? Riley crossed paths with Pope again last summer at the USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team Training Camp in Colorado Springs. He told Jack Pilgrim it was good to finally meet Pope in person after their brief courtship.

“We talked for maybe two days. It was a little late from when they realized I jumped into the process, but it was nice talking to Coach Pope,” Riley said. “I talked to him in high school when he was at BYU, so me and him already have a pretty good connection. I just didn’t have enough time to build relationships and get a feel of what the program would look like, the trust to be there, and trust my next year of college there.”

“Obviously, he likes how I play, and my play style fits theirs — it’s pretty fast. So he said with my athleticism and my three-point shooting ability, I’ll fit in perfectly,” he said. “It would be a good fit for me, it just wasn’t the best fit for me at the time.”

Maybe now is? Hart is now at SMU, something to watch as well.

Two BIG (literally) SEC names are in

The latest big man to shimmy up to the edge of the portal is a familiar one. Somto Cyril will enter the portal when it opens on Tuesday. The 6’11”, 260 lbs. sophomore will be one of the most coveted frontcourt prospects, a proven enforcer in the SEC.

Two years ago, Cyril was a Kentucky signee, but was released from his national letter of intent when John Calipari went to Arkansas. Instead of following Cal to Fayetteville, Cyril chose to go to Georgia to play for Mike White. This past season, he started all but one game for the Bulldogs, averaging 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per contest. He ranked second in the SEC in total blocks (74), first in block percentage (10.6%), and was named to the SEC All-Defense Team.

Could Cyril end up at Kentucky, where he once posed with the 2012 national championship trophy, or will he play for Calipari after all as an Arkansas Razorback? The latter seems more likely given Cyril’s playing style, but given Pope’s roster construction this past season, anything is possible.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Florida’s 7’9″ center Olivier Rioux is also planning to enter the portal. The Canadian big man played sparingly during his redshirt freshman season in Gainesville, appearing in just 11 games and totaling seven points. In December, he became the tallest person to ever score a basket in a college basketball game with this dunk:

Florida #Gators center Olivier Rioux (7-foot-9) makes history as the tallest person ever to score a basket in a college basketball game.pic.twitter.com/fE89bpqfeu — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 18, 2025

Rioux will go somewhere he can get the playing time he needs to develop. That will not be Kentucky, but I just hope the memes keep coming.

Sizing up the tallest player in college basketball history pic.twitter.com/dvzaFaBqiZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2026

How about a kid who scored 22 points in Rupp?

Kentucky needs good guards. What about Malik Mack, who led Georgetown to an exhibition win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and is now looking for a new home? He certainly seemed comfortable in Rupp, scoring a game-high 22 points in the Hoyas’ 84-70 win. Fourteen of those came in the first half.

Mack’s shooting numbers weren’t great this season (38.1% FG, 29.8% 3PT), but he still averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. He spent his first season at Harvard, where he was named Ivy League Freshman of the Year.

Reminder: Tomorrow is April Fool’s Day

April Fool’s Day is a dumb holiday in the first place, but it’s doubly cruel during portal season. Keep your heads on a swivel for fake news tomorrow, especially on social media. If you’re on Twitter/X, check the user’s handle before you retweet something you think is from a reputable source. Facebook should never be a source for Kentucky Basketball news — have you seen some of the AI-generated stories on there? — so, if you have a Facebook aficionado in your life, give them a heads up to be extra dubious tomorrow.

Now is the time to try KSR+

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