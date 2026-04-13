BBN’s banner movement adds buzz to Kentucky's key recruiting week

Let’s be honest: it’s been a rough year to be a Kentucky Basketball fan; in fact, it’s been a rough six years, going back to the pandemic. We’ve had moments of fun — Oscar Tshiebwe winning National Player of the Year, Mark Pope’s introductory press conference, big wins over rival foes, Otega Oweh’s thrilling game-winners — but for the most part, it’s been disappointment, discontent, and angst, to the point the fanbase has turned on each other on occasion.

That’s why the last 24 hours have been so great. This weekend’s news that both Tyran Stokes and Robert Wright III would visit on Monday led to some classic BBN behavior. A group of UK fraternity brothers put a “Come Home Stokes” banner outside the Sigma Chi house on Sunday; as word got out and pictures started circulating on social media, a “Come Home Rob” banner joined it. By the end of the day, Kentucky assistant coaches Mo Williams and Mikhail McLean came by to show the banners to fellow target Donnie Freeman on FaceTime. Freeman’s response? He wants a banner of his own for his visit on Tuesday. The students, now known as the “Banner Boys,” obliged, completing the trifecta with a “Come Home Donnie” sign.

Now, it’s a full-on movement, with houses around Lexington hanging signs outside their doors in hopes of luring Stokes and Wright to Lexington, one spray-painted bedsheet at a time. It’s like we’ve stepped back in time 15 years to when a pair of UK students fashioned a pair of “jorts” for The LEX stick figure sign in honor of Josh Harrellson, or a year later, when banners went up all around campus to encourage the Harrison Twins to come to Kentucky — and a year later, for them to stay. It’s been a long, long time since BBN has been this excited, and they’re showing it in the best way.

Two of the Banner Boys, Theo and Gabe, called into KSR this morning to talk about their newfound fame and mission to make Stokes, Wright, and Freeman feel loved.

“We were just sitting around Saturday morning, hanging out in the living room, and we’re scrolling on Twitter, as we usually do, and I see that Stokes is visiting on Monday,” Theo said. “So I kind of just jokingly say to Gabe, I’m like, ‘We should, like, make a banner or something.’ Kind of just kind of laugh it off. And then Sunday came, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ So we drove to Home Depot, got some spray paint, and we drove around looking for bed sheets, and then one of my buddies brought it over.”

Don’t worry, the bed sheets are all brand new, not used. Mario Maitland went to the Sigma Chi house today to meet the Banner Boys, who are now making yard signs and sitting on the porch waiting for Stokes and Wright to come by. Mark Pope and Stokes were spotted at the intersection near the house, but didn’t come down their street yet. If and when they do, the Banner Boys will be hard to miss. If Stokes and Wright commit, Matt Jones has agreed to host Thursday’s show at the Sigma Chi house.

UK STUDENTS ARE GOING ALL OUT TO LAND THESE RECRUITS 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/fzsRJHUKq8 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) April 13, 2026

The Banner Boys’ signs may be the most famous, but here are some others from around Lexington. Shoutout to the dad who made one to put outside his house behind the Arboretum, just to get paint all over his porch, door, furniture, and even his kid’s stroller. The sacrifice is real.

Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio

Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio

OK, final tally – white paint has been found on the porch, the door handle, my legs, my shirt, the stroller, the chair, and my desk. But totally worth it and Henry and Maggie approve. Let’s make it a great day, go Cats! pic.twitter.com/msXvP0Er7f — Nate Simon (@ConstrLawKY) April 13, 2026

FOX56 meteorologist Justin Logan even did his weather report in front of a banner today.

Whether or not Stokes, Wright, and/or Freeman commit to Kentucky remains to be seen, but BBN’s banner behavior has been a nice reminder of why this is still the best fanbase in sports.