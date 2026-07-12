Kentucky fans will miss the home game over Thanksgiving break

As the non-conference schedule sits now, Kentucky basketball will have a 12-day break between November 20th, when they play Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and December 2nd, when the ‘Cats play Virginia in Charlottesville. Rumor has it that Mark Pope is endeavoring to fill that gap with a game against West Virginia on Black Friday in Nashville. While that sounds appealing on the surface, Kentucky fans are going to miss the traditional home game over Thanksgiving break.

If you were to ask a random Kentucky fan out of context if they’d rather play a team like Coppin State at home or West Virginia in Nashville, most would be quick to select a neutral site matchup against the Mountaineers. However, there is something low-key special about hosting a game at Rupp Arena over the holiday, even if the opponent is less-than-marquee.

Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel in America, which means many out-of-state Kentucky fans use this opportunity to make a once-a-year trip back to the Bluegrass. Time with family is valuable, but let’s be honest, you can only spend so much time eating leftovers, playing Rummy, and strategically dodging political conversations. A Kentucky basketball game is a great way to break up familial monotony while bringing the group together around a unified interest.

Watching the game on TV is great, but for many traveling fans, this is their only opportunity to see the team live, and they are keen to take advantage of it. With the students out of school, some folks jump on the $20 public sale of eRUPPtion Zone tickets and seize a rare chance to watch their favorite team up close. Unfortunately, unless something changes in the schedule, that opportunity will not be available this season. And even if the West Virginia battle in Nashville pans out, there will still be more than three weeks between home games at Rupp.

Thanksgiving games in recent years

Last year, Kentucky turned the Thanksgiving Break game into an Unforgettables reunion, injecting a boost of nostalgia for all the uncles in the stands to supplement the 50-point blowout win over Tennessee Tech.

In the previous season, the ‘Cats put up 105 points on Georgia State with several players’ families in attendance, and in 2023, Kentucky broke the school record for the most points in a half (69) and the most points in the Calipari era (118) against Marshall. The game doesn’t have to be competitive to generate memories.

Speaking of Calipari, he is using Thanksgiving 2026 to give Arkansas a massive television audience, strategically playing Michigan State on the tail end of the Lions-Bears NFL game. Barring this level of ingenuity, Kentucky should lean into what has worked well in the past.

If the ‘Cats don’t play a game over the holiday this year, it will mark the first time since 2014 that Kentucky did not play a game on either the Wednesday or Friday surrounding Thanksgiving. Heck, in 2016, they played on both Wednesday and Friday. Even in 2014, they played on Tuesday before and Sunday after Turkey Day. Before that, the ‘Cats didn’t play in Rupp in 2011 for their Thanksgiving break only because they played in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational. And that sure ain’t happening.

With expanded rules, Kentucky can schedule two additional non-conference games if it so chooses. Maybe the West Virginia game works out, and Nashville Kentucky fans will see their team win a game at Bridgestone Arena for a change, but there will be a void left in Lexington if Kentucky foregoes the traditional Thanksgiving break home game.