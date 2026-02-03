Kentucky Flips 2026 Louisville RB Commit Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky has flipped a Louisville commit. 2026 running back Isaiah Jackson announced his commitment to Kentucky on Tuesday, after previously being committed to Louisville.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back from Rockcastle County (Mount Vernon, KY) will be joining Kentucky as a walk-on in the 2026 class. Since Jackson spent seven years as a foster child, he receives free in-state tuition from the state, which is why he will have walk-on status at Kentucky, despite being a three-star prospect.

“Growing up in Kentucky, I’ve always been a Kentucky fan,” Jackson previously told KSR+. “Most everybody is a Kentucky fan. It’s the hometown team. It’s really great. Everybody loves Kentucky. It was really a shocker because when the old coaching staff was there, they didn’t really ever look at me.”

Isaiah Jackson’s Game

Mount Vernon (Kentucky) Rockcastle County three-star athlete Isaiah Jackson is the nation’s No. 1,985 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He is ranked as the No. 120 running back in the 2026 class.

Jackson was visited by Kentucky head coach Will Stein, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, and director of high school relations Mark Perry at his high school in January. It was then that he earned an offer from Kentucky.

“They wanted to offer me because they see that I’m a versatile athlete who can play anywhere on the field,” Jackson said. “There isn’t one athlete who’s committed from the state of Kentucky. I would be the first one if I end up committing.”

Jackson’s commitment comes less than a week after Kentucky landed a commitment from Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East tailback Jay’Quan Crawford. Kentucky’s current running backs room has six scholarship players in it, with new position coach Kolby Smith taking over in Lexington. Jason Patterson and Tovani Mizell are the only returnees. Kentucky added Texas transfer CJ Baxter Jr. and Oklahoma transfer Jovantae Barnes from the portal. UK also signed three-star recruit Deuce Alston during the early signing period.



