Series Preview: Kentucky's healthy rotation faces ranked Florida

Kentucky ended a six series losing streak at home in SEC play last weekend against ranked Tennessee. The Bat Cats will now look to start a series winning streak while facing another ranked opponent in the penultimate series of the season.

Nick Mingione‘s squad will look to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble this weekend down in Gainesville. Florida (32-17, 13-11) just took a road series against Oklahoma but have lost three consecutive SEC series at home. The Gators have 15 Quad 1 wins this season and are fighting to host as the season comes down the stretch. This will be one of Kentucky’s toughest tests of the season.

Another big opportunity has arrived for Kentucky baseball. A three-game set will begin on Friday evening at Condron Ballpark. This is what you should expect to see in Gainesville.

Kentucky’s weekend rotation is officially back

The offense against Tennessee rolled, but strong starting pitching led the way. Now Kentucky is getting healthy before the final two regular season weekends.

The Bat Cats announced the expected weekend rotation for the upcoming road series against Florida on Thursday. Nick Mingione‘s squad will be a full strength in Gainesville.

Friday: Ben Cleaver (2-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 36.1 IP, 38 K)

Saturday: Jaxon Jelkin (7-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71.2 IP, 80 K)

Sunday: Nate Harris (4-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 IP, 36 K)

Ben Cleaver is coming off his best start of the season when he tossed seven shutout innings against Tennessee on Friday night. Kentucky is keeping him in the same spot. Jaxon Jelkin is fresh off one of his best performances of the season in a complete game against the Vols that included 11 strikeouts. Now Nate Harris will join them in the weekend rotation for the first time since a 5-4 win against Auburn on April 11. The sophomore has missed the last three weekends with a shoulder injury. Now he’s cleared to return to the rotation. UK has won Harris starts against Alabama, Missouri, and Auburn this season.

MASSIVE strikeout for @NateHarris1515!



E4 | UK 5, AUB 1 pic.twitter.com/askDMov0jQ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 12, 2026

Kentucky has been battling injuries in recent weeks. The Bat Cats are now as healthy as they have been all season. That is good timing heading into a final push where some more wins are needed to secure a fourth consecutive at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This Kentucky offense is humming

Kentucky scored 30 runs over three games last weekend and belted numerous home runs. Tyler Bell (x2), Ethan Hindle, Braxton Van Cleave (x2), Hudson Brown, and Caeden Cloud all left the ballpark to give the Bat Cats seven home runs over three games. This was an offensive explosion but it wasn’t a huge surprise.

Why was it not a surprise? The offense is quietly stacking some strong performances.

The Bat Cats were shutout in the series finale against Auburn and struggled to find consistency against Missouri. Since that series, we have seen some lineup changes. Van Cleave was made an every day starter and Cloud has recently been reinserted into the lineup. That has led to 80 runs over the last 10 games. Kentucky has found something in the batter’s box.

There has been some lineup shuffling with Bell settling in at the No. 2 spot and Luke Lawrence now hitting third. The return of Brown this weekend against Tennessee gave the Bat Cats some more bite at the bottom of the lineup. Van Cleave is riding a 10-game hitting streak since joining the lineup permanently. The freshman is hitting 15-40 (.375) during this stretch with three doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBI. Kentucky also added depth to the lineup when Brown was reinserted after a long absence. His presence was felt against Tennessee.

We missed you too, Huddy. 🫶@HBrown2318 goes 411 feet in his second AB back! pic.twitter.com/mdFXqUaTeT — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 2, 2026

Kentucky’s offense is healthy and improved. The lineup and the numbers just pop more on paper.

Player Slash Line Misc. Jayce Tharnish .360/.425/.513 18 extra-base hits, 33 RBI, 25 stolen bases Tyler Bell .374/.556/.626 6 home runs, 26 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 42 free passes Luke Lawrence .335/.455/.441 12 extra-base hits, 31 RBI, 13 stolen bases Ethan Hindle .295/.435/.622 15 doubles, 3 triples, 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 41 free passes Braxton Van Cleave .271/.358/.593 4 doubles, 5 home runs, 18 RBI Scott Campbell Jr. .266/.393/.440 12 extra-base hits, 25 RBI, 12 stolen bases Hudson Brown .354/.490/.531 14 extra-base hits, 29 RBI Caeden Cloud .214/.333/.414 5 doubles, 3 home runs, 14 RBI Owen Jenkins .245/.310/.349 7 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 6 stolen bases

Kentucky has found something on offense and currently has a lineup that it can ride down the stretch. Roles have been established. The offense has taken off.

This is a Quad 1 road series for Kentucky

Kentucky (29-16, 11-13) sits at No. 35 in RPI heading into the final road trip of the regular season. The Bat Cats are in the same spot as last week after taking the series against Tennessee, but some other key metrics have changed. UK is now 6-6 in Quad 1 after LSU moved into the RPI top-60. The series win last weekend gave the Cats a 4-4 Quad 2 record. The non-conference RPI (No. 23) remains in terrific shape.

The home series losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri hurts the resume but it is rock-solid everywhere else.

Florida currently sits at No. 12 in RPI. The Bat Cats could add some of the best Quad 1 wins to the resume this weekend. The Gators have only played three Quad 2 games all season. That will change this weekend since UK sits between 26-50.

Any losses that arrive this weekend won’t necessarily hurt Kentucky, but one of the best things about this team sheet is the .500 record in Quad 1. This resume likely needs to remain near that mark to earn an at-large bid on Selection Monday.

Kentucky will have nearly all hands on deck

Kentucky’s SEC availability reports have been littered with starters throughout the season. That won’t be the case this weekend in Gainesville. The Wildcats are as close to 100 percent as they’ve been all season.

Relief pitcher Oliver Boone (9 appearances, 5.73 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 11 IP) will not be available. Florida will be without relief pitcher Luke McNeillie (15 appearanaces, 3.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 IP). He is one of the top Gator arms in the bullpen.

Bio Blast: Florida Gators

Florida baseball finally claimed that elusive national championship in 2017. That is all this SEC program was missing from the trophy case in Gainesville. The Gators have made 40 NCAA Tournament appearances, 16 super regional appearances, and 14 College World Series appearances. There are also 16 SEC regular season titles and seven SEC Tournament titles. This program just continually wins.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has been in Gainesville for much of this program success.

The 57-year-old is now in year 19 at Florida after spending nearly decade as an assistant coach at Clemson. O’Sullivan is a dozen victories away from 800 career wins and owns a national championship. Florida had made nine trips to Omaha and won six SEC regular season titles under O’Sullivan. Pete Alonso, Harrison Bader, Jac Caglianone, Jonathan India, A.J. Puk, Brady Singer, Brandon Sproat, Hurston Waldrep, and Jacob Young are all current big leaguers who shined at Florida under O’Sullivan.

The Gators consistently win and produce talent. There are some players on the current roster who will very likely play in the MLB one day. Florida has a very talented roster again and is expected to be a tough out for anyone when the tournament begins.

Who To Watch For

— Blake Cyr (LF | R/R | 5-11, 195): The former Miami transfer is in his second year at Florida as a full-time starter and is producing. Cyr bats third in the lineup and leads the team in slugging (.611) with 23 extra-base hits. The corner outfielder is slashing .333/.408/.611.

— Kyle Jones (CF | R/R | 6-3, 190): After missing nearly the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury, the former Stetson transfer has bounced-back strong in 2026. Jones is hitting leadoff for the Gators with a .314/.413/.484 slash line. The veteran leads the team in doubles (15) and stolen bases (16).

— Aidan King (RHP | 6-2, 205): After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2025, King has become one of the best pitchers in college baseball this season. The Friday night starter owns a 1.73 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 12 starts with 67.2 innings logged. King owns a 26.6 percent strikeout rate and has handed out just 19 free passes. Teams are hitting just .180 off Florida’s ace.

K No. 7️⃣ strands a pair! 🔥



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/0BQ8KNlzWm — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 2, 2026

— Brendan Lawson (SS | L/R | 6-3, 215): After earning Freshman All-American honors, the Canada native has put together a strong sophomore campaign. The left-handed swinging shortstop leads the team in OPS (1.098) with 20 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, and a ridiculous 46 walks over 199 plate appearances. Lawson gets on base and hits for power out of the No. 2 hole.

How To Watch: Kentucky at No. 21 Florida

Another mini-bye for Kentucky baseball is over. The final SEC road series of the season has arrived. This is a big one for the Bat Cats.

There will be a night game on Friday before a pair of afternoon starts wrap up the weekend in Gainesville. Streaming will be needed before SEC Network has the call on Sunday.