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Kentucky vs. Florida will be breakfast baseball on Sunday due to inclement weather

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett48 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Rain in Gainesville pushed back the start of Friday’s game to begin Kentucky’s series with No. 21 Florida. Now some more inclement weather is causing another schedule change at Condron Ballpark. Breakfast ball will be played on Mother’s Day.

The scheduled noon ET start has been bumped up two hours. Kentucky and Florida will start early on Sunday.

Nate Harris (4-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 IP, 36 K) is scheduled to get the ball on Sunday. The Kentucky righty has not pitched since a 5-4 win over Auburn on April 11. Harris has missed three consecutive starts with a shoulder injury but is now ready to go. UK will need a good performance to help salvage this series.

Kentucky blew a 6-1 lead on Friday night in the eighth inning as the bullpen allowed six earned runs, three walks, and produced three wild pitches over the final two frames. After getting a strong seven innings from Ben Cleaver (4 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB/HBP) and Jack Sams (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K, BB), there was a collapse on Friday. That costed UK a win.

The Bat Cats will try and get a win back on Saturday. Jaxon Jelkin (7-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71.2 IP, 80 K) will make his 13th start of the season in Gainesville. The former Nebraska and Houston transfer is coming off arguably his best performance of the season when he threw a complete game against Tennessee to secure the series.

Nick Mingione‘s squad will look to avoid another series loss on Saturday before some morning baseball arrives on Mother’s Day.

How To Watch: Kentucky at No. 21 Florida

DateOpponentVenueTimeTV
May 9 (Saturday)FloridaCondron Ballpark4 p.m. ETESPN+
May 10 (Sunday)FloridaCondron Ballpark10 a.m. ETSEC Network

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2026-05-09