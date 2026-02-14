LIVE BLOG: No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida
Kentucky has won eight of its last nine games, climbing back into the AP Top 25. Today, the Cats can take first place in the SEC against the reigning national champions. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Stephen C. O’Connell Center as No. 25 Kentucky takes on No. 14 Florida (3 p.m. ET, ABC).
Since losing to Auburn on Jan. 24, the Gators’ only home loss this season, Florida has been on a roll, winning its last four games by an average of 27.3 points. The Gators’ frontcourt is formidable, ranking No. 1 in the nation in rebounds per game (46.04) and offensive rebounds per game (16.33). Reuben Chinyelu averages a team-best 11.8 rebounds per game, while Thomas Haugh leads the Gators in scoring with 17.5 points per game. Malachi Moreno, Brandon Garrison, and Mo Dioubate have their work cut out for them.
Kentucky is a double-digit underdog. Can the Cats pull off the upset? How will Denzel Aberdeen do in his Gaineville homecoming? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Gainesville and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
KSR is LIVE to preview the Gators02/14/2026 12:55:57 PM
KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Brandon Ramsey, and Steven Peake are outside of the O’Connell Center to preview the Wildcats vs. the Gators. Click the video below to join them live!
First look at the Orange Out shirts at the O’Dome02/14/2026 12:43:55 PM
Every lower-level seat in the house has an orange Florida shirt with the Gator throwing down a between-the-legs dunk. You better believe KSR will be leaving with one of those if Kentucky pulls off the upset in enemy territory — I’m still drinking out of the Woo Pig Sooie cup from Fayetteville, filled with Hog tears.
No denims (but the ‘93 throwbacks are back)02/14/2026 12:42:38 PM
Those hoping for the road denims in Gainesville will be disappointed today, but have no fear, the ‘93 throwbacks are here!
How to Watch, Listen02/13/2026 10:13:54 AM
Today’s game is on the big network, ABC, with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the call. It follows No. 9 Kansas at No. 5 Iowa State, so hopefully, we don’t have overtime in Ames.
- Tipoff: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 385
