LIVE BLOG: No. 25 Kentucky at No. 14 Florida

Kentucky has won eight of its last nine games, climbing back into the AP Top 25. Today, the Cats can take first place in the SEC against the reigning national champions. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Stephen C. O’Connell Center as No. 25 Kentucky takes on No. 14 Florida (3 p.m. ET, ABC).

Since losing to Auburn on Jan. 24, the Gators’ only home loss this season, Florida has been on a roll, winning its last four games by an average of 27.3 points. The Gators’ frontcourt is formidable, ranking No. 1 in the nation in rebounds per game (46.04) and offensive rebounds per game (16.33). Reuben Chinyelu averages a team-best 11.8 rebounds per game, while Thomas Haugh leads the Gators in scoring with 17.5 points per game. Malachi Moreno, Brandon Garrison, and Mo Dioubate have their work cut out for them.

Kentucky is a double-digit underdog. Can the Cats pull off the upset? How will Denzel Aberdeen do in his Gaineville homecoming? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Gainesville and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Zack Geoghegan KSR is LIVE to preview the Gators KSR’s Jack Pilgrim, Brandon Ramsey, and Steven Peake are outside of the O’Connell Center to preview the Wildcats vs. the Gators. Click the video below to join them live!

By: Jack Pilgrim First look at the Orange Out shirts at the O’Dome

Every lower-level seat in the house has an orange Florida shirt with the Gator throwing down a between-the-legs dunk. You better believe KSR will be leaving with one of those if Kentucky pulls off the upset in enemy territory — I’m still drinking out of the Woo Pig Sooie cup from Fayetteville, filled with Hog tears.

By: Jack Pilgrim No denims (but the ‘93 throwbacks are back) Those hoping for the road denims in Gainesville will be disappointed today, but have no fear, the ‘93 throwbacks are here! The Cats have arrived.



No denims, but ‘93 throwbacks 👀 pic.twitter.com/nkYjHrvzSh — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 14, 2026