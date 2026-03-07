LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. No. 5 Florida

The final game of the regular season is here, and it’s a big one. KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Rupp Arena as Kentucky hosts No. 5 Florida on Senior Day (4 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Gators beat the Cats 92-83 in the first meeting in Gainesville on Feb. 14. Since then, Florida is undefeated, clinching the SEC regular-season title earlier this week. The Gators have scored in triple digits in their last two wins, beating Mississippi State 108-74 and Arkansas 111-77. Leading scorer Thomas Haugh missed Tuesday’s game vs. Mississippi State with a foot injury, but is available for today’s game. The Gators are a 6.5-point favorite.

Kentucky’s SEC Tournament seed is still very much in flux. If the Cats beat the Gators, they will not have to play on Wednesday. Lose, and they could end up anywhere from No. 8 to No. 10 in the standings.

Can Kentucky pull off a top-five upset in Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Walker Horn, and Zach Tow’s final game at Rupp Arena? Refresh the feed below for updates and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Tyler Thompson Walk and Talk with us It’s almost that time. Check out the scene outside Rupp Arena ahead of Kentucky vs. No. 5 Florida, thanks to our friends at Parlour Pizza.

By: Tyler Thompson Arkansas keeps Kentucky’s double-bye dream alive We don’t give shoutouts to John Calipari’s Razorbacks often, but we will today. Arkansas just beat Missouri in overtime, which keeps the path to the double bye in the SEC Tournament open for Kentucky. Now, the Cats just need to beat Florida and for Vanderbilt to beat Tennessee. The latter is looking good so far, the Commodores up 32-22 with a minute to go in the first half. For more on Kentucky’s SEC Tournament seeding scenarios, I’ll direct you to our live blog dedicated to just that.

By: Tyler Thompson Thomas Haugh is available Thomas Haugh, Florida’s leading scorer at 17.1 points per game, missed the Gators’ game vs. Mississippi State on Tuesday with a foot injury. He was listed as probable on the SEC Availability Report last night, but is not in the final update, meaning he’ll be available today. Of course.

By: Tyler Thompson Florida still playing for a No. 1 seed Florida already clinched the SEC regular-season title and, in turn, the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament; however, the Gators still have a lot to play for. Florida is a No. 2 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament projections. The Gators are the top No. 2 seed in Joe Lunardi’s Friday Bracketology update. A win over Kentucky could help them get a No. 1 seed, with Lunardi listing today’s game as one that could affect the bracket just over a week from Selection Sunday.