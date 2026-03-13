LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Florida, SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Kentucky took care of business in the first two rounds of the SEC Tournament. Can the Cats get some more revenge to make it to the semifinals? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Bridgestone Arena as No. 9 seed Kentucky takes on the No. 1 seed Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals (1 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Gators are on an 11-game winning streak, winning nine of those games by double digits. The only two in single digits? The games vs. Kentucky. All the pressure is on Florida today, the Gators battling UConn for the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Will the third time be the charm for Kentucky, or will fatigue catch up with the Cats? Refresh the feed below for updates from Bridgestone Arena and KSR’s takes on the game. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

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By: Tyler Thompson Kam Williams once again a game-time decision Kam Williams was a game-time decision on Thursday after playing 17 minutes vs. LSU. The sophomore wing is back on the Availability Report as a game-time decision after playing 13 minutes vs. Missouri. Postgame, Williams said he would do everything he could to play today after missing the first two games vs. the Gators.