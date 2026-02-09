Kentucky 101: A History Lesson on Rafael Little, Will Stein's Favorite Wildcat

Kentucky football fans are gobbling up spoonfuls of nostalgia as the program turns a new page. The future with Will Stein is exciting, yet unclear. To get things off on the right foot, the new Kentucky head coach is reminding Big Blue Nation of his history with the program.

This sentiment was highlighted in this year’s Super Bowl ad. Stein shares his memories of Commonwealth Stadium and the players he grew up cheering for. Even though he probably will never single out his favorite all-time Wildcat, one player frequently mentioned is a bit of an outlier, Rafael Little.

The day after Oregon fell to Indiana in the CFP Semifinal, Stein returned to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility and shared an image of Little and Derek Abney. It’s clear that he’s a big fan of No. 22.

There were plenty of talented players who suited up for the Wildcats during Rich Brooks’ run in the late 00s. Andre’ Woodson, Wesley Woodyard, Jacob Tamme, Randall Cobb, and Stevie Johnson are usually the first recited by Kentucky football fans. For younger fans who didn’t get to watch Little cook in the SEC, allow this to serve as a refresher.

Rafael Little Did Everything

To describe Little as a running back doesn’t do his talents justice. In fact, he has the distinction of being the first Kentucky Wildcat to earn First Team All-SEC honors as an all-purpose back.

Unlike many of the physical monsters of his era, he was fleet of foot, using finesse to knife through defenses. He was not a one-cut back. He made multiple while making opponents look silly. If you made me pick one play from his career to summarize his skillset, it would be this explosive run in the Music City Bowl. On a halfback draw, one of Joker Phillips’ favorite calls at the time, he made four different cuts. Even when he moved laterally, Little always got North-South.

That was just one part of his game. Little averaged 3.4 receptions per game throughout his career, and actually led the Wildcats in receptions during his 2005 All-SEC campaign with 46 for 449 yards.

That was the same season Little returned a kickoff for a touchdown and led the league in punt return yards. In 2006, he took a punt return to the house in a 42-40 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Kentucky had to stop a 2-point conversion in the final minute to secure the program’s first bowl bid in seven years.

Availability was an Issue

Will Stein did not forget Little’s contributions to the program, but there is a reason why he might be overlooked by some Kentucky football fans. For many of the program’s biggest wins, he was absent.

Little was sidelined against Georgia when fans tore down the goalposts for the final time in 2006, a year in which he missed four games and was limited to only 673 rushing yards. His highly anticipated senior season was marred by an injury that sidelined him during the most pivotal part of the season. He missed the three-game stretch that included a win over No. 1 LSU, College GameDay’s trip to Lexington for the Florida game, and a disappointing loss to Mississippi State that took the air out of the balloon.

Wide receiver Keenan Burton, who took Little’s spot as the First-Team All-SEC All-Purpose Back in 2006, was standing next to Little on the sideline for most of that stretch. Kentucky was without two of its top playmakers, creating a what-if for Big Blue Nation.

Eye-Opening Numbers

Rafael Little did a little bit of everything until Kentucky got into the red zone. The Cats subbed in the bigger Tony Dixon near the goal line, which explains why he never had more than nine rushing touchdowns in a season. Including the two return touchdowns, he finished his career with 22 scores, including this reception from a tape delay broadcast with Rob Bromley.

When Rafael Little’s career concluded, he held the school’s single-season record for all-purpose yards with 1,982, a mark that has since been passed by Randall Cobb and Lynn Bowden. Little picked up 372 of them in one game against Vanderbilt. He still ranks second in career all-purpose yards with 5,343, and has a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons on his impressive resume.

He may be overlooked by some, but there’s a reason why Rafael Little is your head coach’s favorite player.