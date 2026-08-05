Kentucky Football 101: History You Didn't Know About the Wildcats

Much of the preseason is focused on the future of Kentucky football under Will Stein. Before the 38th head coach of the program makes his debut, KSR is combing through the 2026 Kentucky Football Fact and Record Book to share some nuggets of history that you probably did not know about the SEC’s oldest football program, which was established in 1880.

Kentucky Among the Firsts in the SEC

Not only was Kentucky the first football program in the SEC, the Wildcats were innovative in other avenues well before the league formed and Bear Bryant took the program to unprecedented heights.

Earl Stone attempted Kentucky’s first forward pass in 1906, the same year the new rule was implemented into the sport. There’s no record if the pass was completed against the Eminence Athletic Club.

Kentucky was the first SEC program to play a football game at night. Floodlights were set up at Stoll Field for fans to watch Kentucky beat Maryville 40-0 in 1929. Kentucky has been playing its October home games at night since 1949 to allow fans to enjoy an afternoon at Keeneland.

The Immortals

That was the nickname given to the 1898 Kentucky football team, although there are probably plenty of Kentucky fans who do not know about this team. They did not allow one single point all year. They were unbeaten and untied in seven games, outscoring opponents 180-0. The closest contest was a 6-0 victory over Centre College.

An SEC Record that will not be Broken

Most of the shocking historical records predate World War II. This is an exception.

In 1970, Kentucky set an SEC record by holding Kansas State to -93 rushing yards. The Wildcats tallied seven quarterback sacks and picked off three passes. The Purple Wildcats actually out-gained Kentucky by more than 100 yards, thanks to 307 yards through the air, but UK escaped with a 16-3 victory at Soll Field.

Another Unbreakable Kentucky School Record

Tim Couch put up crazy passing numbers in the Air Raid, and Josh Hines-Allen was a sack machine, but the only untouchable Kentucky football record is held by Lonnell Dewalt. The 6-foot-6 all-state hooper from Bowling Green blocked seven kicks in 11 games in 2004. He tallied two of them in a one-score loss to Tennessee. There’s just no way this single-season market will ever be touched.

Damn Good Prince!

Before he sat upon the throne, the King of England once watched Kentucky clobber Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

Prince Charles was weeks away from his 30th birthday when the heir-apparent to the British throne decided to attend the homecoming game at Sanford Stadium. His motives were unknown, but the royal was welcomed with open arms, greeted by the fans with chants of “Damn Good Prince!” UK head coach Fran Curci had a different idea of showing hospitality, but it did not go according to plan.

Kentucky’s head coach prepared to share a gift with the Prince at halftime. Well, something happened to it. The royal gift was lost. Who was responsible and what tomfoolery took place to let it go by the wayside is unknown. What we do know is that Kentucky’s head coach was not happy about it, but he had a plan.

After Vince Dooley presented the Prince of Wales with a football at halftime, Curci cooly shared a gift of his own. “‘Gum, prince?‘ He was kind of shocked and said, ‘No thank you,’” Vince Dooley recalled.

James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, performed at halftime. Georgia fans did not stay in the stands too much longer. Kentucky ran away with a 33-0 win, and the Wildcats finished the season 10-1, ranked No. 6 in the final AP Poll.