Kentucky releases season ticket information for 2026 football season

The Will Stein era is now two months old. Kentucky has already built the 2026 roster. Winter workouts are currently ongoing on the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Spring practice is right around the corner. Before you know it, the Big Blue Nation will be back at Kroger Field for another season of Kentucky football. Fans now can start securing their seats in a season where UK will play nine SEC games for the first time outside of the COVID-19 season.

Are you ready for some football? You can get one step closer to Kentucky football by renewing your season tickets today. New season ticket sales will begin in March. However, deposits are on sale now for for priority access to new seats.

The marketing push to sell season tickets for this new era of Kentucky football officially got started on Super Bowl Sunday when UK unveiled its annual commercial. This year was quite different with Stein doing the narrating. Now the Wildcats are attempting to get Big Blue Nation back in the stadium for the highly anticipated debut season of this new era.

Season ticket holders who renew by next Friday (Feb. 20) will be eligible for Big Blue Renewal Rewards to honor their commitment to the program. The final renewal deadline is Friday, April 10. Those rewards for early renewal include bonus K Fund points, discounted registration for the UK5K race at Kroger Field on April 25, a complimentary Kentucky football yearbook with the ticket holder’s name listed in a special section, exclusive Kentucky football window decal, and four complimentary tickets to a home baseball or softball game this spring. In addition to the rewards fans can earn for renewing by Feb. 20, prize drawings will occur from early March through early April. Those drawings will include access to premium seating, spring practice invites, Kentucky memorabilia, complimentary tickets to away games, and more.

Season tickets in the 200-level will start at $309. A limited number of lower bowl seats are available starting at $412 plus a $50 per seat donation. Only season ticket holders are eligible to purchase season parking permits at Kroger Field.

More information can be found at UKFootballTix.com. Football is coming.