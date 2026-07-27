Kentucky Adds Another Quarterback to the Roster

You know the line Ryan Lemond always uses about Stockton Mortgage? It certainly feels like it also applies to the Kentucky football roster. “It’s GROOOOWING!“

Last week, the Wildcats added a pair of junior college running backs. Now, ten days away from the start of training camp, Kentucky has picked up another player for the quarterback room.

Will Drakeford Jr. shared on social media that he will be a Kentucky Wildcat. He’s choosing a preferred walk-on route in Lexington over offers from Stony Brook, Towson, and Merrimack, among other small colleges.

A 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete, last fall he led Quince Orchard (MD) to an undefeated Class 4A State Championship. A First Team All-State selection in the state of Maryland, Drakeford Jr. accounted for 1,795 passing yards and 27 touchdowns through the air, with only two interceptions. He also ran for more than 700 yards and ten scores.

Talent runs the family. His younger brother, Ryan Drakeford, is a priority prospect for Jay Bateman in the 2028 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1 safety is a Top 20 player at his position, and ranked by Rivals as the No. 238 overall prospect in the rising junior class. He holds offers from Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State, among many others.

When Will Stein became the Kentucky head coach, Brennan Ward was the only quarterback on the roster. Now, they’re up to seven players in Joe Sloan‘s QB room ahead of the 2026 season: Callum Wither (5th), Carson Cruver (RJr.), Kenny Minchey (RJr.), JacQai Long (RSo.), Brennen Ward (RFr.), Matt Ponatoski (Fr.), and Will Drakeford Jr. (Fr.).

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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