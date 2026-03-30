Kentucky football adds commit from 2027 ATH Bryian Duncan Jr.

Will Stein has landed another class of 2027 recruit.

On Monday morning, ATH Bryian Duncan Jr. announced his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats on Instagram. He’s the fifth commit for UK from the 2027 cycle and the first skill player addition. Duncan Jr. intends to suit up as a running back and slot receiver at the college level.

A product of Cairo (GA) High who doubles as a track runner, Duncan Jr. chose the Wildcats over offers from the likes of Florida State, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Pitt, West Virginia, and others. The high school junior is listed at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, picking up Atlanta Journal-Constitution Third Team All-State honors this past season.

He was primarily recruited to Kentucky by new running backs coach Kolby Smith.

Duncan Jr., who is not currently ranked by Rivals, announced his Kentucky offer back on Jan. 11. Per his social media pages, he previously planned to take official visits to Tulane (June 4-6) and West Virginia (June 12-14) before committing to UK, but that could change now that he’s a Wildcat.

With Duncan Jr. on board, Stein now has five commits in place for 2027.

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 694 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 707 overall) Matthias Burrell IOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked Bryian Duncan Jr. ATH (5-9, 160) Cairo (GA) High Unranked

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