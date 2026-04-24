Kentucky football adds commitment from LCA tight end Conrad Hart

Put another future Wildcat on the board for Will Stein.

On Friday, Lexington Christian Academy (KY) tight end Conrad Hart announced his commitment to Kentucky football. Clocking in at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Hart also held offers from the likes of Eastern Kentucky, WKU, Toledo, Ohio, Miami (OH), and others. He’s considered a three-star prospect from the 2027 recruiting class.

Things moved quickly with Hart and Kentucky. He was on campus to watch practice less than two weeks ago to meet with Stein and Co., but momentum picked up once Kentucky extended him an offer on Thursday — his first from a Power 4 school. He was locked in with the Wildcats a day later.

“Honestly, it feels amazing. It’s like a dream come true, honestly,” Hart told Justin Rowland of KSR+ on Thursday about receiving an offer. “Honestly, growing up in Lexington, it’s great. It’s been an awesome journey leading up to this point. The recruiting process has been great. Actually, growing up a Louisville fan, I still always loved watching Kentucky play. I never had that rivalry hate between the two. It’s always been a dream school.”

BREAKING: Class of 2027 TE Conrad Hart has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰“All Glory To God, BBN I’m home🏡😼” https://t.co/wCz5PwW4wB pic.twitter.com/qZgKjTDjeM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2026

Louisville had been poking around in Hart’s recruitment, too. Vince Marrow, now Louisville’s Executive Director of Football Personnel and Recruiting, stopped by LCA in January to meet with Hart in person. Hart also has official visits on the schedule to see Toledo (May 29-31) and Ohio (June 12-14), but those trips are now unlikely to happen.

On the field, Hart was part of LCA’s Class 2A state championship-winning team in 2025 for head coach Oakley Watkins. Hart caught three passes for 15 yards and one touchdown in the Eagles’ 33-28 title victory over Owensboro Catholic at Kroger Field in December. During his junior season, he recorded 16 receptions for 190 yards and four touchdowns to go along with a pair of rushing scores. He also racked up 47 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery on defense.

Hart is the second tight end commit for Stein from the class of 2027, joining three-star Tank Proctor out of Florida. Kentucky is now up to 12 commitments this cycle, a group that ranks 18th nationally by On3.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class

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