Kentucky Football Announces Addition of Tony Washington Jr.

It’s been a busy day for the Kentucky football program. While juggling transfer portal visitors, the Wildcats officially added a new member to the coaching staff.

Tony Washington Jr. just wrapped up his season with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Today, he is in Lexington to coach the Wildcats’ edges and outside linebackers.

“We’re fired up to have Tony Washington Jr. join our staff,” Stein said in a statement. “I worked with Tony at Oregon and found that he is a tremendous teacher of the game with a passion that players feed off of. He’s a high-motor leader who knows how to develop talent and push guys to reach their full potential. His energy and defensive mindset are a perfect fit for what we’re building at Kentucky.”

Washington Jr. is a former Duck who beat Florida State in the Rose Bowl. In addition to working for his alma mater, he also logged a couple of years at Nebraska and UCLA.

“I’m excited about the energy and vision Coach Stein is going to bring to this program,” Washington Jr. said. “I love how he takes care of his people and pushes us to be our best every day. On the field, he’s a true mastermind. Together, I believe we’re going to inject a whole new edge and energy into this program.”

Tony Washington Jr.’s Coaching Career

Year Position School Bowl Games 2025 Football Program Assistant, Defensive Line Ohio State Cotton Bowl (CFP Quarterfinals) 2024 Assistant Coach, Defensive Line/Outside Linebackers UCLA 2023 Outside Linebackers Coach Oregon Fiesta Bowl 2022 Assistant Defensive Line Coach Oregon Holiday Bowl 2021 Director of Player Development Oregon Alamo Bowl 2019-20 Graduate Assistant Nebraska

Brown is the latest hire to be made official. More are coming soon.

