Kentucky Football Check-In: Stein Hosts Alumni, Winter Workouts, and More

Valentine’s Day is a symbol of love for some. For others, it marks the meat and potatoes portion of the college basketball schedule. For the Kentucky football program, it’s the slowest time of the year, but that doesn’t mean they’re doing nothing.

Will Stein is embracing his ambassador role this month. Next weekend, Stein and Joe Sloan will be featured guest speakers at the Commonwealth Coaches Clinic. Before looking to the future, on Thursday he honored the past.

The K Club hosted 200+ former players, trainers, and their spouses at the K Club Letter Winner Lounge Fellowship Mixer with the new Kentucky head football coach. Almost every member of the new coaching staff spent time with the former Wildcats. Stein recalls visiting the K House as a child with his father, Matt. Now, his role is a bit different.

“This is your program. This isn’t Will Stein’s program. This is your program,” he said at his introductory press conference. “It’s always going to be. It always has been. The doors are always open for you guys. I want you guys to feel like this is your home, because it is. You are the reason why I’m standing up here.”

Pretty cool that @CoachWillStein apparently hosted over 125 former @UKFootball players tonight from what I was told. @JJarmon99 introduced Stein who spoke about 10 minutes. UK staff worked the room chatting with all the former players. Kudos to @CoachWillStein for taking time to… pic.twitter.com/iufFblmwgy — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 13, 2026

Wins on Saturdays in the fall are made on cold February mornings in the weight room. The Kentucky football team is in the middle of winter workouts. Time is split between the weight room and conditioning on the turf at Nutter Field House.

Moving heavy weight 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/fZeBBUak7n — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) February 11, 2026

That’s the official time spent together. During their free time, quarterbacks and wide receivers are creating chemistry with informal throwing sessions. If Kenny Minchey and the rest of the QB room is busy, the Monarc training system is there to keep the pass-catchers busy.

Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace in the Kentucky weight room, via UK Athletics

Kentucky EDGE CJ Works sprints, via UK Athletics

RB Jovantae Barnes in the Kentucky weight room, via UK Athletics

More Housekeeping

When I use the term “housekeeping,” I mean this in the most literal sense. When all of these coaches were hired, they immediately went to work. That meant a few weeks of hosting transfer portal targets, then hitting the road to recruit high schoolers. They still need a place to live.

The Kentucky football coaches have about a month to move their families to Lexington before spring football begins. During their time at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility, they’re setting up visits with recruits and getting to know their current players. It’s a slower time of the year for the Kentucky football program, but they’ve got more than enough to keep them busy.

