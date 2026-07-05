Where former Kentucky assistant coaches landed this offseason

The 2026 college football season is inching closer. A new era of Kentucky football will arrive when Will Stein leads his team out of the endzone tunnel at Kroger Field on Labor Day weekend. There will be a lot of new faces after massive changes were made following UK’s season-ending blowout loss to Louisville back on Thanksgiving weekend. Some familiar faces will elsewhere when the college football season begins.

Transfer portal movement gets most of the attention in the offseason but a bunch of coaches also have to find new homes when there is a change. This is where former Kentucky staffers landed this offseason.

Coach Position at Kentucky New Organization New Position Bush Hamdan Offensive Coordinator Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks Brad White Defensive Coordinator Florida Defensive Coordinator Chris Collins Defensive Backs Florida Safeties L’Damian Washington Wide Receivers Ole Miss Wide Receivers Eric Wolford Offensive Line LSU Offensive Line Derek Shay Tight Ends Texas A&M Tight Ends Mike Hartline Offensive Quality Control South Florida Quarterbacks Chase Heuke Director of Recruiting Louisville Director of Recruiting Brad Lambert Defensive Analyst Marshall Defensive Coordinator Jay Boulware Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs West Virginia Running Backs Kevin Barbay Offensive Analyst Tulsa Offensive Coordinator Dean Hood Director of Player Development Marshall Safeties Nate Fuqua Defensive Analyst/Outside Linebackers Tulane Co-Defensive Coordinator/Bandits Max Steurer Graduate Assistant Florida Assistant Inside Linebackers Danielle Braswell Executive Director of Recruiting Alabama Director of Recruiting Operations Tyler Malone Assistant Strength Coach Western Kentucky Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Ty Williams Assistant Director of Player Personnel Kansas Director of Recruiting Frank Buffano Safeties Eastern Kentucky Linebacker

After a brief stop at Mississippi State, Bush Hamdan is the new quarterbacks coach in Miami for head coach Jeff Hafley. Brad White is working with Jon Sumrall at Florida again and brought Chris Collins plus Max Steurer with him. Louisville director of recruiting Pete Nochta is now Kentucky’s assistant general manager. He was replaced by former Kentucky director of recruiting Chase Heuke at Louisville. Mike Hartline went to work for his brother at South Florida. Derek Shay (Texas A&M), Eric Wolford (LSU), L’Damian Washington (Ole Miss), and Danielle Braswell (Alabama) all found spots in the SEC. Analysts Brad Lambert, Nate Fuqua, and Kevin Barbay found full-time roles in the Group of Six.

Kentucky will face more than a few of these coaches this season in SEC matchups and the season finale against Louisville. Mark Stoops took a gig on Steve Sarkisian‘s staff but he is not currently listed on Texas’ updated 2026 roster.