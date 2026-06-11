Kentucky Coaching Staff was an Easy Sell for Jake Nawrot

Kentucky football fans are not accustomed to seeing the program aggressively pursue the best quarterback prospects in the country. The Wildcats’ poor passing game made this place a pariah for many years, but that’s quickly changed.

Throughout their first spring on campus, Will Stein and Joe Sloan hosted about half of the quarterbacks ranked inside the top-15 at their position. Jake Nawrot was one of those talented passers who wanted to get a closer look at what the quarterback whisperers were creating in Lexington. Their reputation as quarterback developers got him to town. Once he met them, he couldn’t pass on the opportunity to play for them at Kentucky.

“When I had to take a team away, it was hard to take them away because it’s hard to miss out on coaching like that,” Nawrot recently told KSR.

Kentucky Coaching Track Record

The second-ranked quarterback in the country committed to Kentucky on April 12. Since then, he’s dove into the UK playbook in his limited free time between football camps and summer basketball. He’s confident that he’s in good hands with the Kentucky coaches.

“It’s just my coaches. I trust them so much. Between (QB) Coach (Nate) Dodson — gotta shout him out, he’s been amazing — Coach Sloan, and obviously Coach Stein, great people. They recruited me well. What they bring to the table with their track record of developing quarterbacks, I think it speaks for itself,” said Nawrot.

“Finally getting to be on these visits and talk ball with Coach Stein and Coach Sloan makes me feel that much better about it. They know what they’re doing and they think I can be the next one that Coach Stein and Coach Sloan can develop into a great.”

Will Stein has coached multiple 4,000-yard passers and sent Bo Nix to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sloan was Jayden Daniels‘ quarterback coach when he won a Heisman at LSU.

“I personally love Jayden Daniels. I’m not even kidding. He’s one of my biggest role models. To even see that, it’s cool. He did it with him,” said Nawrot.

“I think I can be that next guy. Even though I don’t play like Jayden Daniels, don’t get me wrong, but I’ll give another example: Bo Nix. Stein had him, and I think I play more like him.”

Natural Fit

You know who else has a pretty good resume? Chip Kelly. It didn’t work at UCLA because of his inability to connect with others, even though he had Dante Moore starting for him under center. Interpersonal interactions are a strength of this new coaching staff, particularly Joe Sloan.

“My business teacher brought this up to me. ‘It must be hard for a 17-year-old to get along with a coach that’s not your age at all.’ I thought about that question. It’s not really,” said Nawrot. “That’s what makes him really cool. It’s not hard to get along with him. I could spend the whole day with him, and it’s a great day. It’s never awkward or nothing. He’s cool, he’s fun, and all those coaches are, so it’s good to be around them all the time.”

Nawrot had the chance to hang around with his new Kentucky coaches and teammates at an unofficial visit last weekend. He’ll return to Lexington next weekend for his official visit, and use that opportunity to convince other talented prospects to join him in Kentucky blue.

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