Kentucky football commits are officially shutting down their recruitments

Especially in today’s new era of college athletics, commitments only mean so much until the contracts are signed. And while we have some time to go before any of Kentucky football’s 2027 commits arrive on campus and officially get to work, a handful of them are reassuring the Big Blue Nation of their decisions.

Three different Kentucky pledges have taken to social media over the last two weeks to officially shut down their college recruitments.

One of them is Marquis Bryant, a four-star safety who is considered the second-best commit for new head coach Will Stein so far this cycle. Bryant, who is ranked No. 285 nationally, posted a fancy graphic to his social media page on Wednesday announcing that he is “1000% locked in!!” with the ‘Cats. The 5-foot-11 product of Rolesville (NC) — once committed to North Carolina — flipped his decision to UK on April 29.

We shouldn’t have to worry about him pulling off a second flip now, though.

I am officially shutting down my recruitment …1000% Locked in!!💙🤍 #BBN pic.twitter.com/Na0CuayMaJ — Marquis Bryant 4⭐️( 2027) (@QuisBryantt) May 27, 2026

Two other Kentucky commits have done the same as Bryant.

Interior offensive lineman Matthias Burrell posted a graphic shutting down his commitment on May 16, including a statement that in part read “I am closing my recruitment season early and reaffirming my commitment to the University of Kentucky”. Burrell, who is ranked No. 720 overall in his class, originally committed to UK on March 28 over offers from the likes of Colorado, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. He added that he’s not taking any more official visits this summer.

The other was three-star interior offensive lineman Brady Hull (No. 638 overall) out of Pulaski County. Hull chose the ‘Cats on February 5 as the first very 2027 commit for Stein. He had picked up offers from Penn State and Michigan soon after committing to UK. Hull’s commitment shutdown graphic, which he posted on May 22, also included a statement that talked about his dreams of playing for the home-state school and running onto the Kroger Field turf.

The graphics posted by Burrell and Hull were clearly designed by folks inside the Kentucky football program. If Stein is asking his commits to go online and shut down their recruitments (if they’re comfortable doing so), then it doesn’t seem like a bad idea by any means. Perhaps it means deals have been signed? That’s just me speculating, but it’s not often we see multiple commits go out of their way to shut down their recruitments within two weeks of each other, long after initially committing.

But from a BBN perspective, it’s just nice to hear that these guys are fully locked in. Let’s hope more of them do the same. Kentucky’s 2027 class currently ranks 19th nationally and seventh among all SEC teams.