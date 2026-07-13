Jake Nawrot is QB3, six Kentucky commits show up in Rivals300 update

Will Stein and his Kentucky coaching staff are pushing for a top-20 high school class in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The latest Rivals300 update proves that the Cats have a legit chance to finish with one of the best classes in college football come December.

In the latest update, six Kentucky commits showed up.

Player Position High School New Ranking Jake Nawrot QB (6-4, 200) Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey 4-star (No. 29 overall) Tyler Fryman WR (6-1, 180) Ft. Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood 4-star (No. 152 overall) Tristin Hughes S (5-11, 190) Rocky River (Ohio) High 4-star (No. 177 overall) Dominic Black G/T (6-3, 295) New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village 4-star (No. 220 overall) Sean Fox LB/EDGE (6-5, 220) Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central 4-star (No. 231 overall) Miles Brown CB (6-0, 180) Martin (Tenn.) Westview 4-star (No. 233 overall)

Nawrot is currently QB3 in the class trailing only Will Mencl (Oregon) and Trae Taylor (Nebraska). The Kentucky commit is just outside of five-star range. Hughes took a big jump going from No. 263 overall to No. 177 overall. This bump in the Rivals Industry Ranking gives the Wildcats seven four-star commits as of Monday, July 13. Black dropped from No. 187 overall to No. 220 overall. Fox held steady at No. 231 overall. The same is true of Brown at No. 233 overall.

Rivals has Kentucky with six top-250 prospects in the 2027 class. Elijah Brown (No. 300 overall), Malachi Brown (No. 335 overall), Marquis Bryant (No. 401 overall), Ian Walker (No. 445 overall), Larron Westmoreland (No. 484 overall), and Drew Williams (No. 497 overall) are some other commits just outside of four-star range.

Some more recruiting activity is on the way once the games arrive in the fall. Kentucky will look to play add-on to a class that has more than a handful of blue-chip prospects.