Kentucky OL Evan Wibberley Enters the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is only open for 48 more hours. One Kentucky offensive lineman is jumping in before the opportunity is gone.
On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Evan Wibberley is entering the transfer portal after spending one season in Lexington. He has one final season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman did not receive much interest as a high school standout at Dixie Heights in Northern Kentucky. He was signed by WKU, and it took some time for the cake to bake, but he emerged as the Tops’ starting center during his redshirt sophomore season in 2024. He earned All-C-USA Honorable Mention honors for the 8-win Tops.
Kentucky moved quickly to add Wibberley from the transfer portal last offseason. Eric Wolford had plans to make him the Wildcats’ starting center for two seasons. The funny thing about plans, they change.
Top 10
- 1Live
UK vs. LSU
Live Updates
- 2New
Basketball Transfer Portal
New window set
- 3New
Staff Predictions
for UK at LSU
- 4
JQ is OUT
Missing second straight game.
- 5
What's Next for Lowe?
PG's Dad talks injury and potential second season at UK.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Jager Burton beefed up in the offseason, while there were size concerns about the WKU transfer. They gave Burton a second chance at center, and he took to it like a fish in water. He started in every game and earned the highest PFF grade of any Kentucky offensive lineman.
Wibberley served as the Cats’ backup center and only appeared in four games. The previous coaching staff had Wibberley lined up to take over the position in 2026, but plans changed again. When Will Stein and Cutter Leftwich took over, they sought out former Baylor starting center Coleton Price from the transfer portal. The Cats added three more interior offensive linemen, and now Wibberley is ready to move on. Best of luck to the Kentucky native at his next stop.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Tracker
So far, we know of 21 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes at midnight on Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr. (Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 7)
- QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman (Committed to Ohio on Jan. 7))
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 8)
- RB Dante Dowdell (Committed to Georgia on Jan. 12)
- S Cam Dooley (Committed to Florida on Jan. 7)
- DB Quay’Sheed Scott (Committed to South Carolina on Jan. 8)
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Cameron Miller (Committed to Ole Miss on Jan. 12)
- WR Hardley Gilmore (Committed to Louisville, then flipped to Baylor on Jan. 12)
- OT Darrin Strey (Committed to LSU on Jan. 12)
- IOL Evan Wibberley
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard