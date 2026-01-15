Kentucky OL Evan Wibberley Enters the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is only open for 48 more hours. One Kentucky offensive lineman is jumping in before the opportunity is gone.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Evan Wibberley is entering the transfer portal after spending one season in Lexington. He has one final season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman did not receive much interest as a high school standout at Dixie Heights in Northern Kentucky. He was signed by WKU, and it took some time for the cake to bake, but he emerged as the Tops’ starting center during his redshirt sophomore season in 2024. He earned All-C-USA Honorable Mention honors for the 8-win Tops.

Kentucky moved quickly to add Wibberley from the transfer portal last offseason. Eric Wolford had plans to make him the Wildcats’ starting center for two seasons. The funny thing about plans, they change.

Jager Burton beefed up in the offseason, while there were size concerns about the WKU transfer. They gave Burton a second chance at center, and he took to it like a fish in water. He started in every game and earned the highest PFF grade of any Kentucky offensive lineman.

Wibberley served as the Cats’ backup center and only appeared in four games. The previous coaching staff had Wibberley lined up to take over the position in 2026, but plans changed again. When Will Stein and Cutter Leftwich took over, they sought out former Baylor starting center Coleton Price from the transfer portal. The Cats added three more interior offensive linemen, and now Wibberley is ready to move on. Best of luck to the Kentucky native at his next stop.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Tracker

So far, we know of 21 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes at midnight on Jan. 16.