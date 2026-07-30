Kentucky Football has the Resources to Succeed and Bring College GameDay Back to Lexington

The dawn of the revenue-sharing era in college athletics created anxiety for Kentucky football fans. Unlike most of its SEC counterparts, this state cares about basketball, too. With more mouths to feed, could Kentucky have enough for football and basketball to eat?

That narrative spread like wildfire throughout the South, and it was inflamed by comments from Mark Stoops. The former Kentucky head coach frequently lamented the fundraising requirements of the job. Without any publicly available finances, BBN had plenty of reasons to worry that there was not enough money in the banana stand for the football program to succeed in the expanding SEC.

On Thursday’s edition of KSR, Matt Jones asked new athletic director J Batt if the Kentucky football program has the financial resources to succeed in the SEC.

“I think I’m gonna answer that emphatically, Yes,” replied Batt. “And frankly, I wouldn’t be here, neither would Will Stein, if that wasn’t the answer.”

The Kentucky football coach said as much during his introductory press conference. Words only mean so much. The proof manifested in the transfer portal when the Wildcats signed a Top 10 class, then kept that momentum rolling into high school recruiting, receiving a commitment from the No. 2 QB in the country while assembling a Top-20 class.

The college football landscape has changed. Batt and Stein are embracing those changes to resurrect this one proud program.

“All of those changes, the structure is right, the tradition is right, that tradition of excellence is right. Yeah, we’re going to have to lean in now. When we were together — I made the point to say, and I mean it — Big Blue Nation is the most important thing we have here,” said Batt.

“It is the most important part of what we will do to be successful in the future. And so part of it is, yeah, it’s our job to build structure, to go and find and do, but at the end of the day, it’s a partnership, and so I think the answer to your question is absolutely positively yes. We’re gonna have to continue to evolve.”

Batt: Bring on GameDay

July and August are the ideal times for college football fans to dream big. J Batt is among them. Why settle for average when you can shoot for the moon?

“I went on my first big facilities walk this morning, 6 a.m. We had a great crew that was walking with me. We walked the stadium, and it wasn’t just, Where’s SEC Nation going to set up? Where’s College GameDay going to set up? Let’s make that happen again because what that says is we’re in this thing and we’re doing it. And that at the end of the day, like we’re thinking there.”

SEC Nation is expected to be in Lexington for the week two matchup against Alabama, but College GameDay has not been to campus since 2007. The door was open in 2024 until Kentucky got clobbered by South Carolina.

Expectations are high for Will Stein at Kentucky. J Batt is prepared to support the program to produce sell-outs at Kroger Field.

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