Kentucky Flips Former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey from Nebraska

The transfer portal comes with many unexpected twists and turns. Kentucky football fans experienced that on Monday night.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey is expected to transfer to Kentucky. He initially pledged his allegiance to Nebraska. Before the ink was dry, Kentucky made a move. On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) picks came rolling in from Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos just before 9 PM ET on Monday.

Minchey was a four-star talent and a Top-200 recruit when the Tennessee native signed with Notre Dame in the 2023 recruiting class. He redshirted during his true freshman season and saw action in one game during Notre Dame’s run to the National Championship Game in 2024. Ahead of the 2025 season, he was in a tightly contested quarterback battle with CJ Carr, who ultimately pulled ahead late in the competition.

Minchey appeared in six games for the Fighting Irish in 2025 and completed 20-26 passes for 196 yards. On3 ranks Minchey as the No. 10 quarterback in the transfer portal. Marcus Freeman had great things to say about Minchey back in October.

“I remember having a conversation with Kenny in our weekly meeting. I challenged him. I said the greatest gift you can give to yourself is giving something to somebody and expecting nothing in return. And what I meant by that is be the greatest teammate you can to those quarterbacks and to CJ Carr. Help him with things you see and expect nothing in return. That’s going to be the greatest gift you can give yourself. And that’s what he does,” said Freeman.

“I wish I could say I’m surprised, but that’s who Kenny Minchey is. He’s a selfless individual. He’s a competitor. He works and prepares like he’s the starter. There will be a moment he’s needed. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but there’ll be a moment that he’s needed to go in and help this offense. He’ll be ready, because he not only prepares himself, but he helps the people in that room prepare.”

Kentucky initially pushed its chips in on the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, Sam Leavitt. After dodging a Texas Tech bullet, LSU entered the picture, causing Kentucky to make a change of plans. They made the big move one day after Minchey committed to Nebraska.

