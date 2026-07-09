Kentucky Football Forecast: Odds for 2026 Stat Leaders

Will Stein flipped the Kentucky football roster this offseason. It created plenty of excitement, yet it’s difficult to paint a picture of what’s to come this fall.

Kentucky football fans expect to see the Wildcats use the forward pass more with Kenny Minchey; that much is clear, but who will be on the other end of those receptions? Which skill player will emerge as a star?

Whenever these questions are asked, it’s difficult to give a definitive answer. However, I think we can get it in the right ballpark. That is why, instead of sharing predictions for who will lead the team in various statistical categories, allow me to share hypothetical odds, along with some reasoning behind them. Obviously, you cannot wager on these, but you should get a better idea of how things could shake out at various skill positions.

Kentucky Leading Tackler

+150 Ty Bryant

+200 Jordan Castell

+250 Elijah “Bo” Barnes

+400 Grant Godfrey

+750 Antwan Smith

+750 Aaron Gates

Analysis: The leading tackler generally comes from the middle of the defense. Ty Bryant topped Kentucky last fall, while Castell actually led the Gators in tackles as a true freshman. It feels like one of the safeties will cumulatively rack up the stats throughout the season as the inexperienced linebackers find their footing in their run fits early in the season. Aaron Gates is a wild card in this race, thanks to previous injury issues.

Tackles for Loss

+105 Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace

+225 Tavion Gadson

+300 Ahmad Breaux

+350 Elijah “Bo” Barnes

+500 Sam Greene

+600 CJ Works

Analysis: Humphrey-Grace led the team in TFLs during his first year of SEC football. In his second season, he’s playing in a scheme that will let him play more aggressively. He could have a monstrous 2026. The interior DL has more juice than normal, although it’s just hard for those spots to produce stats. Barnes is actually a pretty good value if he hits in a hurry. There’s more uncertainty at EDGE because of Greene’s injury and Works’ inexperience.

Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace causing chaos in the backfield 😤



📺 – SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/rB12s2Yr74 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 28, 2025

Rushing Yards

+150 CJ Baxter

+200 Jovantae Barnes

+225 Jason Patterson

+500 Martels Carter

+1,500 Kenny Minchey

Best-case scenario: CJ Baxter is healthy and looks like the former No. 1 RB recruit in America. Is it the most likely? It’s wise to wonder just how heavy a workload he can handle. But who could step up in his absence? It could be a former safety. This is about as wide-open as it gets.

[Read this KSR+ Roundtable: Over/Unders for Stat Leaders in 2026]

Receiving Touchdowns

-150 Willie Rodriguez

+200 DJ Miller

+350 Nic Anderson

+500 Shane Carr

+750 Henry Boyer

Analysis: TE1 is due for a big year, particularly in the red zone, where he’ll become one of the quarterback’s favorite targets. If you couldn’t tell by the spring practice clips, DJ Miller has already become Mr. Reliable for Minchey. His explosiveness makes him the greatest threat, aside from Rodriguez, while Anderson is a true Wild Card. Anderson has more career touchdowns (12) than anyone on the roster, but 10 of those happened in one season at Oklahoma. Could he repeat that performance at Kentucky?

Receiving Yards

+110 Miller

+150 Rodriguez

+200 Carr

+300 Anderson

+800 Hardley Gilmore

+1,000 Mikkel Skinner

+1,000 Denairius Gray

+1,000 Kenny Darby

Analysis: Miller’s explosiveness makes him the leading yard-man of this group of pass-catchers, even though he may not have the most receptions or touchdowns. People forget that Hardley Gilmore is back on the roster. What if he turned all of that potential into production? The other what-ifs in this group of Kentucky pass-catchers are the freshmen. Skinner could be a fun weapon used to create mismatches, while Darby and Gray received positive reviews from spring practice.

DJ Miller with the 56 yard touchdown. pic.twitter.com/OOeyobSGcY — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) October 26, 2025

Receptions

+150 Carr

+200 Rodriguez

+200 Miller

+500 Anderson

+750 All RBs Combined

+1,000 Gilmore

Analysis: Even though they won’t call Shane Carr a slot receiver, he’ll primarily play inside as the twitchiest of the Kentucky pass-catchers. The ability to get open on quick-hitters, a staple of Stein’s offense, should put him atop the Kentucky receptions leaderboard, only slightly ahead of the larger bodies, Rodriguez and Miller. The RBs are getting some love here to remind you that Stein loves to incorporate them into his passing game, and every single player in that room has that club in their bag.