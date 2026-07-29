Kentucky Football General Manager Pat Biondo Announces Departure

Changes to the Kentucky football program have not stopped since Will Stein became the Wildcats’ head coach. There was one more monumental change before the start of fall camp.

General Manager Pat Biondo announced his departure from the program. “After much thought, I have made the decision to leave UK,” he said in a statement.

“This is a personal move and I hope everyone will respect the private nature of such a tough decision. It has been a privilege to work for a great university, wonderful football program and on behalf of such passionate fans. I especially want to thank Coach Stein for the opportunity to work with and learn from him.”

Biondo was Stein’s first hire at Kentucky. The former Oregon front office official was on the private jet when the new head coach arrived in Lexington for his introductory press conference. Stein did not put out a statement with the news, but we did receive this from UK Athletics:

“Football General Manager Pat Biondo has informed us of his decision to step down from his role at UK. We respect his choice and the personal considerations behind it. We are grateful for his contributions to our program.”

Biondo spent four years in Eugene, serving as Oregon’s director of football recruiting strategy. He also logged three years at Texas A&M after starting his career working operations for the West Virginia women’s basketball program. In January, he signed a deal worth $500,000 annually, making him one of the Top-15 paid GMs in college football.

In his short time at Kentucky, Biondo helped Stein build a Top-10 transfer portal class. He also oversaw the overhaul of Kentucky’s front office. Pete Nochta served as his assistant, along with Director of Player Personnel Jerret McElwain, who manage an army of officials.

“We have an entire department dedicated to personnel, to acquiring talent and evaluating talent,” Stein said on during the spring on KSR.

“I wish I could walk you guys back to basically our war room. There’s like freaking 20 minions back there to just watch film, and build lists and boards. They’re students, and a lot of them are unpaid, and they just love Kentucky football. They want to do whatever it takes to help and then they want to see themselves rise within this business and this profession.”

The proliferation of general managers in college athletics made many around Big Blue Nation ask the question, “Why doesn’t Kentucky have one?” Mark Stoops used Eddie Gran as a de facto GM, although he lacked any experience in that role. Mark Pope also does not employ a general manager. When Stein hired Biondo, the new head coach made modernization a priority for the program, a clear change of the guard. Now, Stein is in search of a new general manager before coaching his first football game.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.