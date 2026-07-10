Kentucky Football has Fourth-Most Difficult Schedule, According to ESPN FPI

The Preseason AP Poll will not be released for at least another month, but ESPN is giving college football fans a mid-July ranking to chew on. This week the four-letter network unveiled its 2026 preseason edition of the Football Power Index. The ESPN FPI forecasts a difficult path for Kentucky’s first-year head coach, Will Stein.

For the first time, the SEC is requiring its schools to play 10 Power Conference opponents. Nine of those games will be against league foes. For Kentucky, the additional opponent remains a rival, Louisville. Well, the Cards are a fringe Top 25 team. There are no breaks for Will Stein.

According to ESPN FPI, Kentucky has the fourth-most difficult schedule in the country. Only Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas have more challenging schedules this season. What does Will Stein think of this?

“If you’re scared, go to church, bro. Come on,” Stein said on KSR this spring. “What are we supposed to do? You want me to call schools and say, ‘Hey, can you please not play us? I’m so scared.’ Golly, man. I signed up for it. This is the SEC.”

What ESPN FPI Tells Us About Kentucky

Rankings always get picked apart by disgruntled fans, but usually, the computer-based power ratings get a break. That’s not the case for ESPN FPI. It gets slammed for its SEC bias and how it reacts to certain outcomes once the season begins. All computer rankings are imperfect. Before sharing some lessons from this one, we must acknowledge just how off this one can be.

Kentucky ranks No. 40 in the preseason FPI, ahead of only Mississippi State in the SEC. Eight SEC opponents are ranked inside the Top 25. The projected final record for the Cats is 4.6-7.4, and the Cats only have a 30.4% chance to win six games.

Other Preseason Rankings

ESPN SP+ — No. 53

CBS Sports — No. 58

TeamRankings — No. 35

Athlon Sports — No. 49

Phil Steele — No. 56

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.