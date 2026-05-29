Kentucky Football has Jake Nawrot's Back at the Elite 11 Finals

Jake Nawrot committed to Kentucky on April 12. The Wildcats are still recruiting their quarterback like they never received a verbal. The coaching staff’s commitment to the QB commit is unlike anything Big Blue Nation has seen before.

Once spring practice concluded, Will Stein shared a now-infamous “F that” line with Kentucky Sports Radio. His point was simple: Recruiting does not end with a commitment. It must be an every day habit.

Today is not a typical day for Nawrot. The Illinois native is in California to compete in the Elite 11 Finals, the nation’s most prestigious QB camp since 1999. Rivals’ second-ranked passer is one of the favorites to win MVP honors at the event. An exceptional performance could help him add a fifth star on his recruiting profile.

Stein cannot be in California to support Nawrot at the Elite 11, so he sent his future QB a video message before the camp kicks off. Stein isn’t the only one in the video.

It’s a 5-minute clip featuring almost every coach on the staff. Sure, you’d expect to see Joe Sloan in the mix. But Jay Bateman? Bunchy Stallings is a GA for the defensive line. How often does a defensive line GA interact with a QB? Probably not often, but it doesn’t matter. Kentucky has all hands on deck to ensure Nawrot feels the love and is fired up to be a Wildcat.

Thank you @UKFootball for the good luck message for @Elite11 this weekend! Can’t thank all of these coaches enough for this awesome video!! @Stumpf_Brian pic.twitter.com/E6xQxLrr6T — Jake Nawrot (@JakeNawrot) May 29, 2026

This addition to Kentucky’s recruiting efforts is new, but if you’ve been paying close attention this offseason, it should not surprise you. Stein has sent players video messages while on vacation. On Mother’s Day, Moms of the Cats’ top recruits all received personalized videos from the Kentucky head coach.

It may seem like a lot, but it’s necessary. It’s also just one piece of the puzzle. Kentucky is taking its communication with Nawrot one step further by hosting weekly meetings to go over the Wildcats’ playbook.

“Just learning some of their stuff and diving into it and learning the verbiage and that good stuff,” he told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I like how the offense is similar to Hersey and I feel like I fit well into it.”

Kentucky is all in on its quarterback of the future. Keep your head on a swivel and prepare to see Nawrot let it rip this weekend at the Elite 11 Finals.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.