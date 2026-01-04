Kentucky to Host Experienced SEC Defensive Back

We all knew Jay Bateman was bringing SEC connections from his last two years at Texas A&M. We hope you didn’t overlook his experience at Florida, either. It may pay dividends for Kentucky in the transfer portal.

Florida safety Jordan Castell is expected to visit Kentucky on Monday, Jan. 5. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, he’ll be at Ole Miss on Sunday and travel to LSU on Thursday.

Many of the SEC players in the transfer portal who are on Kentucky’s radar have starting experience. It doesn’t really stack up to what Castell is bringing to the table.

A Top-20 safety in the 2023 recruiting class, he won a starting role in his second-ever college football game and never gave it up. Castell was an ESPN Freshman All-American and named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He started in 34 straight games, only missing two to minor injuries during his junior campaign. He tallied 50+ tackles in each season, totaling 169, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, and 3 interceptions.

Castell has one year of eligibility remaining and will be a plug-and-play starter wherever he lands. Ty Bryant is returning for one final season in Lexington, but he could use some help. Some underclassmen flashed, but Kentucky needs help in the secondary. Castell could provide that right away.

