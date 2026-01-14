Kentucky Preparing to Host Transfer Portal Wide Receivers

Only a few days remain in the transfer portal period. Kentucky is looking to end it with a bang, and they’re bringing a couple of wide receivers to campus once the dead period ends.

Nic Anderson spent the 2025 season playing for Joe Sloan in Baton Rouge. Prior to his time at LSU, the Texas native spent three seasons at Oklahoma. He had a breakthrough in 2023, catching 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite an injury during the 2024 season, he was one of the hottest wide receivers in the transfer portal this time a year ago. Anderson’s representation shared on Wednesday morning that he is jumping back into the transfer portal.

Shane Carr spent his first two college football seasons at Southern Utah. A Bakersfield, CA native, he was a jack-of-all-trades in high school. He threw 10 touchdown passes, rushed for six, and caught four. The 6-foot-2 athlete narrowed his focus at Southern Utah and had plenty of success.

Carr started in ten games as a true freshman and led the team in receiving, tallying 31 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns. He followed up on that breakthrough campaign by catching 50 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns.

Carr has two years of eligibility remaining. In addition to hearing from Kentucky, he’s also received an offer from Washington State.

The Cats have added three wide receivers from the transfer portal: Brock Coffman (Louisville), Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas), and Xavier Daisy (UAB). After taking a couple of big swings, they’re clearly still on the hunt for more before the transfer portal closes.

