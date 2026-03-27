Kentucky Football Hosting Multiple Blue Chip Recruits for Spring Practice

Kentucky will wrap up its second week of spring ball with practice No. 6 on Saturday morning. Will Stein is using the opportunity to bring in some talented recruits to see how his new-look program will operate. The change in regime has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail to attract big names from the recruiting world. Here’s a rundown of players who are making pit stops in Lexington between Thursday and Saturday.

Three Talented Running Backs

While working with the Razorbacks, running backs coach Kolby Smith pursued Arkansas native Mason Ball. That relationship did not end when Smith changed jobs, as Ball prepares for an unofficial visit to Kentucky. Ball rushed for 1,401 yards and 27 touchdowns on 7.61 yards per carry as a junior. He was in Lexington earlier this week.

Kingston Miles is ranked as the No. 19 running back in the Rivals300. He’s expected to make the trip from St. Louis, while another RB with the same last name is traveling from Baton Rouge. Kiffin’s staff is recruiting Jayden Miles, but Sloan’s connections have the Cats in the mix for this elite prospect.

“With Kentucky, my relationship with Coach Sloan plays a major part in my interest in Kentucky,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “The bottom line is that I feel the opportunity to go there and be an early contributor is most intriguing.”

Change of Plans

QB Keegan Croucher was expected to become the latest big-name quarterback to make the trek to Kentucky, but has opted to reschedule this visit. He originally committed to play for Kiffin, and Ole Miss is trying to keep Croucher in the fold while other schools join the pursuit.

KSR also learned that a family matter has forced Tristin Hughes to reschedule his unofficial visit. A one-time Syracuse commit, the four-star safety from Ohio has official visits set for Kentucky, Michigan, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech over the summer, but he’s announcing his commitment next Thursday. The Hokies could be making a late move as Hughes’ decision draws near.

Kentucky Starts Recruiting 2028 QBs

Even though they will not have a Top 2027 QB in town this weekend, two of the top rising junior quarterbacks in the country are expected to be on campus. Jamar Howard is a California native, ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the 2028 class. Donald Tabron is ranked No. 3 and leads a prominent program that has sent Kentucky multiple starters over the years, Detroit Cass Tech.

Kentucky Eyes Blue Chip Linebackers

The offensive coaches aren’t the only ones on the Kentucky staff with some recruiting chops. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has the attention of some of the top linebackers in the country.

Jalaythan Mayfield, the eighth-ranked linebacker in the country, is returning to Lexington after attending a Junior Day in January. Indianapolis native Sean Fox, a Top 300 talent, visited Kentucky the day after receiving an offer and is expected back on campus this week. Aston Whiteside is making his second trip from Texas to Kentucky.

Significant Recruits from around the Region

CAL’s Ja’Hyde Brown, the state’s top wide receiver in 2025, previously committed to Indiana. This will be a duel between Louisville and Kentucky until Signing Day. He was in Lexington earlier this week.

Kentucky commits Larron Westmoreland and Brady Hull will be back in Lexington this weekend. Chance McPike and Avery Thompson are Paducah Tilghman teammates who are making the trek from Western Kentucky.

Big-Time Trench Recruits Visiting Kentucky

Fixing offensive line recruiting is a top priority for this staff. Joshua Sam-Epelle certainly fits the bill as the nation’s tenth-ranked offensive tackle, although it will be tough sledding to pull this Georgia native away from Kirby Smart‘s program. This program has a much higher hit rate in Ohio, where four-star IOL Dominic Black calls home. James Franklin is making a play for the talented athlete who was on campus earlier this week and attended a Kentucky Junior Day in January. Matthias Burrell is another Ohio offensive lineman who attends the same high school as UK QB Brennen Ward. Four-star offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, an Indiana native, also visited earlier this week.

Kentucky is also bringing in a pair of four-star defensive linemen from the South. Atlanta native Justin Weeks is the No. 252 player in the 2027 class, while Alabama’s Elijah Brown checks in at No. 233.

A few other names of note: S Alex Scott, CB Jamel Griffin, and Charles Woodson Jr., yes, the son of THAT Charles Woodson.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.