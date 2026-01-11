Kentucky Hosting Top Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman

Kentucky has already made a couple of big splashes with eye-opening transfer portal additions to the offensive line. The Cats aren’t done taking big swings.

KSR has learned that Tegra Tshabola is expected to visit Kentucky on Sunday, the final day before the three-day dead period. The former Ohio State guard is the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to On3.

Tshabola is a familiar name for fans who closely follow Kentucky football recruiting. A standout at Lakota West High School, the Cincinnati school has sent multiple players to Kentucky, most recently Alex Afari. Tshabola is also related to former Kentucky OT Georgia Asafo-Adjei, a Lakota West product.

Vince Marrow could not secure the four-star’s commitment in high school. Even during Tshabola’s time at Ohio State, there were rumblings that he could find his way to Kentucky via the transfer portal. He ultimately hung around Columbus and had quite a bit of success.

After starting his career at offensive tackle, he moved to right guard and started in every game of Ohio State’s 2024 National Championship season. He kept that role this fall, giving Tshabola 29 career starts for the Buckeyes and just shy of 1,500 snaps.

The veteran offensive lineman has one year of eligibility remaining and is one of the most sought-after players on the market. He previously logged visits to Auburn and Ole Miss.

Kentucky has made it clear that they’re willing to spend big to rebuild the Big Blue Wall. Coleton Price was the second-ranked IOL in the transfer portal. Kentucky fans were floored when they learned the Cats secured a commitment from Lance Heard, the Tennessee All-SEC left tackle who’s the No. 20 overall player in the transfer portal.

Tshabola would be another enormous addition and an immediate plug-and-play starter on the Kentucky offensive line. The Cats get a chance to make a lasting impression before transfer portal visits are paused for a brief dead period.

