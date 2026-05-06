Kentucky Football is 9th in SEC Offseason Rankings After Will Stein Rebuild

The Kentucky football fanbase has been reinvigorated by drastic changes this offseason. Will Stein has not coached a football game, but has nearly a 100% approval rating from the fans, and he’s been widely praised by those who cover the sport outside of Kentucky.

After a decade of lackluster offense, Kentucky has one of the sport’s most dynamic play-callers leading the team. He used the transfer portal to invest in the Kentucky offensive line and flip a high-profile quarterback. The future looks bright as well. The Wildcats have received commitments from four Blue Chip players, including second-ranked quarterback Jake Nawrot, to make up a recruiting class that currently ranks No. 16.

This has been the most exciting Kentucky football offseason in a long time, but how does it stack up to the Wildcats’ peers in the SEC? ESPN ranked the offseasons for every Power Conference program, and Kentucky comes in at No. 9 in the SEC.

The Worldwide Leader used roster additions, retention, and coaching changes to construct these rankings. The drastic change in the roster really popped off the page.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited, but also one big note of concern. Can Kentucky rely on players with an injury-filled past to provide consistent production on offense? That is a question we’ll be asking until the games kickoff this fall.

If this offseason ranking translates directly to the SEC standings, Kentucky fans will be thrilled. Last year, Tennessee and Missouri finished tied for 9th in the league with a 4-4 record in SEC play, and an 8-4 overall record. With a Top 10 schedule and nine conference games, Big Blue Nation will be over the moon if Stein can secure eight wins in year one.