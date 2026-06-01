Kentucky Football is Building Sweat Equity to Start Summer Program

You smell that? It smells like Kentucky football is back. Thanks to upgrades to the weight room, there’s a lot less stink to this smell.

For all intents and purposes, Sunday marked the start of the 2026 Kentucky football season. Even though it’s 97 days away from the first game of the season, it was the first time Will Stein‘s entire team was in the same room together.

The new Kentucky head coach held a team meeting on Sunday evening to set the tone for the summer workout program. Most already know what to expect, but there were a handful of freshmen, like Matt Ponatoski and Andre Clarke, who were unable to enroll early for spring practice. They moved in this weekend to start their collegiate careers.

Moved in and ready to get to work. #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/ytrkVbaSVw — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 31, 2026

The Wildcats are getting acclimated to their new setting, with OTAs starting next week. Kentucky coaches will go through light walk-throughs with the team on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The rest of their time will be spent in the classroom and training in the new state-of-the-art weight room.

The $3 million renovations were much-needed after 10 years of wear and tear. There was some wasted space in the old setup. That’s no longer the case. Aside from the dumbbells, everything is new.

If you’re a regular at a local gym, you probably wouldn’t recognize a lot of stuff in this facility. I won’t pretend to understand it all, but there is one thing in particular that pops. The new technology from Sorinex is constantly monitoring the players while they’re working out. Players can see in real time where they stand on the group’s leaderboard, separating the contenders from the pretenders. Kentucky has turned strength training into a daily competition. You can expect to see defensive tackle Jaden Williams on top of those leaderboards regularly.

Even though it’s brand new, you can see some of the results already. Once they finished their workout, many of the players walked over to Kroger Field to watch high schoolers compete in Will Stein’s football camp. The tight ends look like SEC tight ends, as Mikkel Skinner has matured quite a bit to compete with his elder statesmen in the room.

While Big Blue Nation must remain patient before seeing the results on Saturdays, the process to achieve the desired result starts today. Following the weight room renovation, this Kentucky football team has everything it needs to succeed on Saturdays in the fall.

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