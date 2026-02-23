Kentucky Football is Recruiting All of the Rivals300 Prospects

Allow me to unbutton my top button and get candid with you for a moment. About 3-4 times a year, the folks at Rivals update the football recruiting rankings. In previous years, this was a nice, easy post that would take 10-15 minutes to write and allow me to move on with my day. Well, that’s not how things are going to work while Will Stein is recruiting for the Kentucky football team. He’s putting his coaches to work, which is, in turn, putting me to work. I think it’s time to ask Tyler for a raise.

The days of the Wildcats recruiting a handful of Top 300 players are over. After combing through the list, I have found 28 Kentucky football targets in the updated Rivals300.

In the football recruiting world, offers are handed out like hot cakes. There are more players in the Rivals300 with Kentucky football offers. The names shared below aren’t just guys that Kentucky has made brief contact with; the Wildcats have traction in these recruitments.

Of course, they’re not gonna get them all. Particularly with quarterbacks, it’s a game of dominoes. Once one commits and takes a spot at a school, it opens a door of opportunity for another school. However, most of the following players have either hosted a Kentucky coach for a visit, have made a trip to Lexington, or are planning to see the campus in the coming months.

Seneca Driver, the top-ranked tight end in the country, moved up a few spots to No. 18, leading the charge in a talented 2027 in-state class that features five Top 300 players.

18. Seneca Driver, TE, Boyle County (KY)

27. Mekai Brown, EDGE, Greenwich (CT) Country Day

32. Jake Nawrot, QB, Prospect Heights (IL) John Hershey

44. Israel Adams, QB, Lombard (IL) Montini Catholic

47. Myles Smith, EDGE, Farmington (MI)

50. Keegan Croucher, QB, The Baylor School (TN), Ole Miss Commit

52. Ahmad Hudson, TE, Ruston (LA)

80. Prince Goldsby, Kansas City (MO) Blue Springs South

92. Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton (NC)

96. Elijah Haven, QB, Baton Rouge (LA) Dunham School

117. Tyler Fryman, WR, Ft. Mitchell (KY) Beechwood

120. Davin Davidson, QB, Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney

122. Antonio Berry, OT, Tupelo (MS)

135. Andre Adams, QB, Nashville (TN) Antioch

150. Joshua Vilmail, CB, Richmond (TX) William B. Travis

153. Jatori Williams, IOL, Phenix City (AL) Central, Alabama De-commit

156. KJ Caldwell, S, Lilburn (GA) Parkview

161. Jabari Watkins, WR, Thomas County Central (GA), Nebraska De-commit

171. Jayce Brewer, EDGE, Indianapolis (IN) Franklin Central

184. Dominic Black, IOL, New Madison (OH) Tri-Village

187. Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Houston (TX) Langham Creek

232. Allen Evans, CB, Louisville (KY) Trinity, Louisville Commit

236. Iveon Lewis, WR, Richmond (VA) Huguenot

240. Jordan Haskins, S, Lexington (KY) Bryan Station

248. Tristin Hughes, S, Rock River (OH), Syracuse De-commit

250. Jamison Roberts, QB, Mobile (AL) Saraland

253. Sean Fox, LB, Indianapolis, (IN) Warren Central

268. Rion Jackson, EDGE, Annapolis (MD) Senior

291. Ja’Hyde Brown, WR, Christian Academy of Louisville (KY), Indiana Commit

There’s one other name that is worth mentioning, Tony Washington Jr. Adam Luckett has mentioned a few times that he’s the highest-paid non-coordinator on this coaching staff for a reason. He has Kentucky in the mix for a pair of Top-50 EDGE players. The outside linebackers coach taking some big swings, and if he can make contact, watch out.

