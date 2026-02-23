Kentucky Football is Recruiting All of the Rivals300 Prospects
Allow me to unbutton my top button and get candid with you for a moment. About 3-4 times a year, the folks at Rivals update the football recruiting rankings. In previous years, this was a nice, easy post that would take 10-15 minutes to write and allow me to move on with my day. Well, that’s not how things are going to work while Will Stein is recruiting for the Kentucky football team. He’s putting his coaches to work, which is, in turn, putting me to work. I think it’s time to ask Tyler for a raise.
The days of the Wildcats recruiting a handful of Top 300 players are over. After combing through the list, I have found 28 Kentucky football targets in the updated Rivals300.
In the football recruiting world, offers are handed out like hot cakes. There are more players in the Rivals300 with Kentucky football offers. The names shared below aren’t just guys that Kentucky has made brief contact with; the Wildcats have traction in these recruitments.
Of course, they’re not gonna get them all. Particularly with quarterbacks, it’s a game of dominoes. Once one commits and takes a spot at a school, it opens a door of opportunity for another school. However, most of the following players have either hosted a Kentucky coach for a visit, have made a trip to Lexington, or are planning to see the campus in the coming months.
Kentucky Football Recruiting Targets in the Rivals300
Seneca Driver, the top-ranked tight end in the country, moved up a few spots to No. 18, leading the charge in a talented 2027 in-state class that features five Top 300 players.
18. Seneca Driver, TE, Boyle County (KY)
27. Mekai Brown, EDGE, Greenwich (CT) Country Day
32. Jake Nawrot, QB, Prospect Heights (IL) John Hershey
44. Israel Adams, QB, Lombard (IL) Montini Catholic
47. Myles Smith, EDGE, Farmington (MI)
50. Keegan Croucher, QB, The Baylor School (TN), Ole Miss Commit
52. Ahmad Hudson, TE, Ruston (LA)
80. Prince Goldsby, Kansas City (MO) Blue Springs South
92. Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton (NC)
96. Elijah Haven, QB, Baton Rouge (LA) Dunham School
117. Tyler Fryman, WR, Ft. Mitchell (KY) Beechwood
120. Davin Davidson, QB, Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney
122. Antonio Berry, OT, Tupelo (MS)
135. Andre Adams, QB, Nashville (TN) Antioch
150. Joshua Vilmail, CB, Richmond (TX) William B. Travis
153. Jatori Williams, IOL, Phenix City (AL) Central, Alabama De-commit
156. KJ Caldwell, S, Lilburn (GA) Parkview
161. Jabari Watkins, WR, Thomas County Central (GA), Nebraska De-commit
171. Jayce Brewer, EDGE, Indianapolis (IN) Franklin Central
184. Dominic Black, IOL, New Madison (OH) Tri-Village
187. Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Houston (TX) Langham Creek
232. Allen Evans, CB, Louisville (KY) Trinity, Louisville Commit
236. Iveon Lewis, WR, Richmond (VA) Huguenot
240. Jordan Haskins, S, Lexington (KY) Bryan Station
248. Tristin Hughes, S, Rock River (OH), Syracuse De-commit
250. Jamison Roberts, QB, Mobile (AL) Saraland
253. Sean Fox, LB, Indianapolis, (IN) Warren Central
268. Rion Jackson, EDGE, Annapolis (MD) Senior
291. Ja’Hyde Brown, WR, Christian Academy of Louisville (KY), Indiana Commit
There’s one other name that is worth mentioning, Tony Washington Jr. Adam Luckett has mentioned a few times that he’s the highest-paid non-coordinator on this coaching staff for a reason. He has Kentucky in the mix for a pair of Top-50 EDGE players. The outside linebackers coach taking some big swings, and if he can make contact, watch out.
