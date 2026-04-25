Kentucky OL Jalen Farmer Selected in the Fourth Round of the NFL Draft by the Colts

The first Kentucky Wildcat has heard his name called from the big stage in Pittsburgh. Jalen Farmer has been selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 113 overall pick.

Kentucky went 20 years without an offensive lineman drafted between 1993-2013. Farmer becomes the sixth Wildcat offensive lineman drafted since 2019, and there’s likely more to come.

After spending his first two years at Florida, Farmer started in 24 straight games at offensive guard for the Wildcats. A powerful player in the trenches, he only allowed three quarterback sacks during his time in blue and white. Farmer logged a team-high 831 snaps in 2025 and was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in the win at Auburn, just the second Kentucky win on The Plains since 1961.

He was well on his way to becoming a Preseason All-SEC selection ahead of the 2026 season, but instead opted to enter the NFL Draft. After wowing at the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl, it’s clear he made the correct choice. Best of luck to Farmer. We’ll see you on Sundays.

Jalen Farmer was a two-year starter at Kentucky who flashed play strength and good positional size due to his tall and wide frame. Farmer is not an overpowering mauler in the run game, but he can create consistent movement against big defensive tackles, and plays with good pad level showing knee bend to win the leverage fight. His long reach makes an impact both in the run and pass game. The play strength gives the offensive guard a strong anchor in pass protection.

Farmer is an athletic guard who has a high-ceiling in protection due to his length and ability to anchor along with some impressive drive blocking reps. This right guard can mow over defenders when he is locked in and fired up with the motor humming. The Kentucky product would be best suited for a downhill gap-scheme rushing attack where his drive blocking could shine. The fit could be tricky with zone-scheme teams that ask for a lot of lateral movement including climbing up to linebackers when running a track. This is an impressive athlete who still has room for growth but is at his best playing north/south. Farmer could be considered one of the biggest upside prospects at guard in this draft class. Run blocking is ahead of pass blocking right now, but Farmer’s athletics traits will give NFL teams a lot to work with in protection.

Farmer has positioned himself to be a potential starter as a rookie due to his combination of size and strength. He looks like an NFL guard. He has the strength and power of an NFL guard.

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