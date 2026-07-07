SEC stars believe Kentucky has one of the most underrated environments in college football

The college football season is inching closer. We know that because it is mid-July. This has been the time on the calendar when EA Sports releases arguably the greatest sports video game ever invented. It’s College Football 27 time.

To celebrate the July 9 release, EA Sports is pumping out some content. The latest included some of the best stars in college football naming their favorite places to play on the road. Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Texas EDGE Colin Simmons both had very positive things to say about Kroger Field after facing the Cats in Lexington last season.

🏟️ Which school has the most UNDERRATED Stadium Pulse?!



Let us know if you agree with the #CFB27 Cover athletes pic.twitter.com/sVJ4gXGlC2 — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) July 6, 2026

“I’ll say Kentucky. That was my first away SEC game. It was pretty loud,” said Lacy.

“Kentucky, Mississippi State, Simmons said. “They was some underrated crowd noises.”

Lacy rushed for 138 yards on 28 carries in a 30-23 win in Week 2 for the Rebels last year. Simmons had six pressures and a season-high three sacks against the Cats in an overtime win during a Keeneland double-dip back in October.

Lacy was named a first-team All-American after rushing for 1,567 yards and setting the Ole Miss single-season record for rushing touchdowns (15). Simmons led the SEC in sacks (12). Some of the best players in college football believe Kentucky has a very good atmosphere at home.

New head coach Will Stein has talked about changing up some game day routines and recently introduced UK’s game themes for the upcoming season. There will be some in-house presentation changes this fall to help modernize and spice up the atmosphere to make Kroger Field a tougher place to play. Some opponents already believe it’s a sneaky good environment in the SEC.