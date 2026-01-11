Kentucky Lands Long Snapper from the Transfer Portal

Kentucky is scouring the transfer portal for players at multiple positions. While most of Big Blue Nation’s attention is on skill players, Will Stein‘s coaching staff isn’t letting anything slip through the cracks. That means ensuring the Cats have enough ammunition on special teams.

Spencer Radnoti shared on Sunday morning that he has committed to Kentucky. The long snapper was the starter at Georgia State in 2025. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. A Georgia native, Radnoti picked the Cats over Michigan.

Kentucky was in the market for a long snapper after Alex McLaughlin concluded his career last fall. Radnoti isn’t the only specialist added this offseason. Kentucky locked in placekicker Jacob Kauwe to return for 2026. He won’t be the only leg in the room. Over the weekend, Kentucky added Adam Zouagui, a kicker from USF. The Cats also appear to be pivoting back to an Aussie-style punting attack. Kentucky is eyeing Murray State’s Tom O’Hara to be the next punter.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Commits

Kentucky has added 18 players in free agency. The Wildcats have until Friday night to complete their transfer portal class.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.