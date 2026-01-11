Kentucky Lands Long Snapper from the Transfer Portal
Kentucky is scouring the transfer portal for players at multiple positions. While most of Big Blue Nation’s attention is on skill players, Will Stein‘s coaching staff isn’t letting anything slip through the cracks. That means ensuring the Cats have enough ammunition on special teams.
Spencer Radnoti shared on Sunday morning that he has committed to Kentucky. The long snapper was the starter at Georgia State in 2025. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. A Georgia native, Radnoti picked the Cats over Michigan.
Kentucky was in the market for a long snapper after Alex McLaughlin concluded his career last fall. Radnoti isn’t the only specialist added this offseason. Kentucky locked in placekicker Jacob Kauwe to return for 2026. He won’t be the only leg in the room. Over the weekend, Kentucky added Adam Zouagui, a kicker from USF. The Cats also appear to be pivoting back to an Aussie-style punting attack. Kentucky is eyeing Murray State’s Tom O’Hara to be the next punter.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Commits
Kentucky has added 18 players in free agency. The Wildcats have until Friday night to complete their transfer portal class.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
