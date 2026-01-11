Skip to main content
Kentucky Lands Long Snapper from the Transfer Portal

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush2 hours agoRoushKSR

Kentucky is scouring the transfer portal for players at multiple positions. While most of Big Blue Nation’s attention is on skill players, Will Stein‘s coaching staff isn’t letting anything slip through the cracks. That means ensuring the Cats have enough ammunition on special teams.

Spencer Radnoti shared on Sunday morning that he has committed to Kentucky. The long snapper was the starter at Georgia State in 2025. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. A Georgia native, Radnoti picked the Cats over Michigan.

Kentucky was in the market for a long snapper after Alex McLaughlin concluded his career last fall. Radnoti isn’t the only specialist added this offseason. Kentucky locked in placekicker Jacob Kauwe to return for 2026. He won’t be the only leg in the room. Over the weekend, Kentucky added Adam Zouagui, a kicker from USF. The Cats also appear to be pivoting back to an Aussie-style punting attack. Kentucky is eyeing Murray State’s Tom O’Hara to be the next punter.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Commits

Kentucky has added 18 players in free agency. The Wildcats have until Friday night to complete their transfer portal class.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

