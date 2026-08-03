LIVE BLOG: Kentucky Football Media Day Updates

Sloan on Martels Carter Jr. at RB



“He’s an extremely athletic guy, but he can do a lot of things on a football field. I think you can see he’s got great eye-hand coordination, great balance, good twitch, and then he’s physical, right? And I think that obviously comes with being right starting. I was a defensive player right in college, so I think you see that.



“And then it’s been good, you know. He just got thrust in there. I mean, for half the practice, he was wearing like a red penny. You know what I mean, while we were handing the ball. At some point, I was like, ‘Hey, you think we can get him like a blue jersey, maybe, you know, but he did a nice job, and then now it’s about it’s about a daily focus. Now you’re no longer a defensive guy who got tossed over there.



“Right now it’s about the daily focus of all the little things he needs to do, and that’s what I want to see from this August. Right? You’ve got to show up every day, and now it’s got to be all the details, right? All the little things, right? And those got to add up so that you can go make plays because he obviously has a skill set that that’s a that’s a really nice for that position. Obviously, you’ve got to have you got to have running backs. Like running backs, it’s a position, a violent position, right? So, you know, that’s going to be a position where you’re going to play multiple players. There are some positions where you can go most of the year, and you know somebody’s going to get 90% of the snaps. That’s just not the case at running back. And I think he brings a, I think it’s a really great opportunity for him too. And I think he saw that.”