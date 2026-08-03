KSR Football
LIVE BLOG: Kentucky Football Media Day Updates
Can you feel it, friends? It’s almost Football Time in the Bluegrass. Today is Kentucky Football Media Day, as Will Stein, his staff, and players preview the 2026 season, Stein’s first as head coach. Between press conferences, radio row, and on-the-field interviews, KSR’s LIVE BLOG is your front-row seat to all the happenings at Kroger Field.
Here is the schedule. Stein and quarterback Kenny Minchey are also scheduled to come on KSR the show at some point between 10 a.m. and Noon ET:
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Will Stein news conference
- 10 a.m. ET – Joe Sloan news conference
- 10:20 a.m. ET – Jay Bateman news conference
- 11 a.m. ET – Team photo
- 11:15 a.m. ET – Player interviews
- Noon ET – UK Media Day concludes
New to Media Day this year is radio row, where 11 Personnel will be set up following the press conferences. Check the KSR YouTube Channel and site this afternoon to hear Nick Roush and Adam Luckett’s conversations with the coaches and players who make the rounds. They’ll also go live later this afternoon to recap the day.
Plenty of news coming. All you need to do is refresh this feed for updates.
PRESS CONFERENCE FEED
Kentucky will script the opening drive08/03/2026 09:15:50 AM
Sloan says the offensive staff will script the opening drive each week and “most of the time, try to stick to it.” From there, they’ll adjust and adapt.
Sloan on Martels Carter Jr. at RB08/03/2026 09:11:28 AM
“He’s an extremely athletic guy, but he can do a lot of things on a football field. I think you can see he’s got great eye-hand coordination, great balance, good twitch, and then he’s physical, right? And I think that obviously comes with being right starting. I was a defensive player right in college, so I think you see that.
“And then it’s been good, you know. He just got thrust in there. I mean, for half the practice, he was wearing like a red penny. You know what I mean, while we were handing the ball. At some point, I was like, ‘Hey, you think we can get him like a blue jersey, maybe, you know, but he did a nice job, and then now it’s about it’s about a daily focus. Now you’re no longer a defensive guy who got tossed over there.
“Right now it’s about the daily focus of all the little things he needs to do, and that’s what I want to see from this August. Right? You’ve got to show up every day, and now it’s got to be all the details, right? All the little things, right? And those got to add up so that you can go make plays because he obviously has a skill set that that’s a that’s a really nice for that position. Obviously, you’ve got to have you got to have running backs. Like running backs, it’s a position, a violent position, right? So, you know, that’s going to be a position where you’re going to play multiple players. There are some positions where you can go most of the year, and you know somebody’s going to get 90% of the snaps. That’s just not the case at running back. And I think he brings a, I think it’s a really great opportunity for him too. And I think he saw that.”
What Sloan wants to see from Kenny Minchey in camp08/03/2026 09:09:08 AM
“I think there’s some technical things. With Kenny, it’s always just that we talk about is playing on his back foot, right? Playing on his back foot a little bit and getting his weight back so that he can drive the ball consistently. As long as he does that, he’s elite. I think he’s extremely accurate naturally.
“Really, I think starting to, and he’s doing it, is coming out of his shell and being extremely vocal but consistent, right? In terms of how he approaches the team, his messaging to the team. I think he’s done a great job of that. And then the next piece is he’s got to play it out in his head because it’s been a while, right, since high school, since he’s been the starter going in, and all those things. So with that, there will be some new challenges for him, right, and he’ll attack those well.”
Sloan on Malachi Wood08/03/2026 09:06:43 AM
Malachi Wood is the lone returning player projected to start on the Big Blue Wall. Sloan loves what he’s seeing from the Richmond, Ky. native, now in his junior season.
“I think he’s a very talented football player. He can run, he can move, he can bend. He’s got length, so you know I think again I know he played really well a couple years ago, had some, whether it be injuries or whatever, last year, and I think he’s worked himself out of that. I think he’s done a really nice job of kind of working into our system, learning the plays. As he got to participate there in spring at the end, right more and more and more, he’s really attacked it. I’m pumped for him.”
Sloan on RBs CJ Baxter and Jovantae Barnes08/03/2026 09:05:13 AM
“I’m excited for both of them. Really excited for CJ. I think he’s done a great job, really over the last, I don’t know, several weeks. He’s attacked it like a pro, right? Obviously, whenever you have a little tweak or a nick or whatever that might be, right? It’s a lot of times older guys handle it better because you have to stay up, right? You’ve got to stay engaged, and he’s done a really nice job as he’s worked himself back into being fully healthy, of really staying locked in and being prepared for the season coming up. So I’m excited about him. I mean, obviously he’s had history, so some of the decisions that Coach Stein makes, right, will be based on protecting him, right? Because we have a long season to go, but he’s done a really great job. So excited about both.”
Sloan on the backup QB battle08/03/2026 09:01:20 AM
Stein weighed in on his thoughts on the backup QB battle between Matt Ponatoski and Callum Wither. Sloan echoed those, adding that he’s looking forward to seeing what both do in fall camp.
“I think, obviously excited about both of them. You know, we’ll see, right? I mean, we’re going to put them out there on the field and let it go, let it go play out that way. Competition is really one of our core values, right? In terms of what we want to be about, and I think that makes everybody better, right? We want guys to go out and compete, and ultimately, it’s going to be decided on the field, right?
“Everybody in that room has been awesome. They’re all great guys. Love them all. Now it’s going to be about who can go out and who can move the team forward, score points, and make us the best offense we can for Kentucky football.”
Stein just wants to see improvement08/03/2026 08:59:44 AM
How does Stein want to look back at his first season when the dust settles in December?
“Just like every year in ball, I want them to see a team that gets better from week one to week 12, like truly improves, and that has been at every stop I’ve ever been. So this isn’t just based on a projection that everybody’s telling us how good we are or how not good we are. If you can get better literally every single day and every single week, that to me shows sustainability of a program, buy-in from the players, and it’s going to result in winning football. And so that is what I want our fans to see more than anything: a team that gets better every single week, and then a team that just cuts it loose and plays with relentless effort and plays for one another.”
Stein on Coleton Price08/03/2026 08:56:33 AM
Baylor transfer Coleton Price is considered one of the best centers in the country. Stein thinks he’s the perfect anchor for the Big Blue Wall.
“Colton Price is as good of a center as I’ve been around. We obviously haven’t gone through a game yet, but just how he prepares, his mentality, his physicality, his athleticism, and his consistency. He’s a pro in every sense of the word, and so I’m very thankful that we have Colton because he really anchors that unit.”
Stein on Ty Bryant, Jordan Castell08/03/2026 08:55:18 AM
Kentucky’s got two great safeties in Ty Bryant and Jordan Castell, who transferred in from Florida. Stein can’t wait to see how they do in Jay Bateman’s system.
“Both are outstanding football players. Have played 1,000s of snaps in this conference. Ty being an All-SEC performer last season. Jordan’s played over 2,000 snaps in the SEC himself. So, yeah, I mean our safeties are really good players. Jay [Bateman] does an excellent job with our entire defense, but even specifically with CY as coaching the safeties, who’s been with Jay before at a multitude of stops. So excited about all those guys, and our backing is strong.
Fun Stein and Adam Luckett banter08/03/2026 08:52:38 AM
Adam Luckett asked Stein what he needs to see from his team to have a successful fall camp, which led to some fun back and forth as Stein teased Luckett about his question at SEC Media Days, which prompted the “Because of Me” quote that went viral.
“I thought you were going to ask me the same question you asked me before. Yeah, I know, I know. No, no, I love y’all’s questions. They’re all great.”
“I mentioned this before. Can we learn how to not beat ourselves before the play? Meaning, can we align properly out of the huddle or in a tempo situation? Can our defense get lined up? That is huge. I know that seems like elementary and in little league, but that has to happen. We have to be masters of the details, and when you have a winter walk, you have spring football, you have summer. Now we’re in the fall camp. As I mentioned, this is the fourth time through our install. Our guys now need to be ahead of the curve where we’re not teaching basic alignment. So, I want to make sure that that is as important as how we take the field is our execution and detail of our offense, defense, and special teams.”
Stein doesn’t foresee issues with former Louisville guys08/03/2026 08:51:31 AM
Several members of Stein’s staff used to be Louisville Cardinals. When asked, Stein doesn’t think there’s any awkwardness now that they’re wearing Kentucky Blue.
“No, I mean, this is our profession. This is what we do for a living, and ultimately, wherever you coach, wherever you go, in our mind, you’re so ingrained in that team and what it takes to win because this is how we feed our families. So the alliance is 150,000 percent to the University of Kentucky because it keeps our lights on and keeps our kids fed and allows us to send our kids to good schools, and allows our wives to be happy, and so that-that’s what I think all of our guys on our staff are all about.”
What has surprised Stein since taking the job?08/03/2026 08:49:25 AM
Matt Jones asked Stein what has surprised him since taking the job in December, for better and/or worse.
“You don’t understand completely how much everybody cares about football until you get here. And everywhere I go, people are so excited about Kentucky football. That to me was very exciting, especially coming from where I was just at, and then previously coaching in the state of Texas, where football truly is religion, so that’s been very positive.
“The support from our fans, you know, has been incredible, so that’s something I guess I didn’t — I knew, but when you get in this chair, you’re like, wow. I mean, I’m across the country. I’m traveling, whether it’s for recruiting or just even the last couple weeks with my family, and I mentioned this, you know, recently that I was in Key West, and the guy behind the counter was giving me a rental car. was a Kentucky grad and was excited about Kentucky football, and then gave me a blue minivan to drive around the Keys. So, that was, that’s what I think. Not it’s surprising, but it’s just reassuring that I’m in the right spot.”
Stein on the backup QB battle08/03/2026 08:47:28 AM
We know Kenny Minchey will be Kentucky’s starting quarterback. Who will back him up? Stein is looking forward to seeing Callum Wither and Matt Ponatoski battle it out during camp.
I feel good. I feel, who we’ve added to the roster and being able to get Callum in there and Matt and Kevin with Brennan [Ward] and JacQai [Long]. I mean, I think it’s going to be a battle. There’s been nothing given in that room, so we’re excited about those guys that go out there and compete.”
Stein on Pete Nochta08/03/2026 08:44:22 AM
It didn’t take long for Stein to promote Pete Nochta to General Manager following Pat Biondo’s resignation. He said it was a no-brainer.
“I’ve known Pete since I was 18 years old. He’s a Lexington guy, born and bred. Dad played here. Dad was a high school principal in Lexington, and Pete is somebody, when I initially got here, he was on my first calls, and so Pete could be a GM across all of college football. He’s very smart. He’s extremely well organized, and he played football. I think that’s really important at the GM role. It’s not a necessity, but when you play the game, when you’ve coached the game at a high level, it was a quick move up. And so, just like anything in life, the sun rose the next day, and we put our best foot forward to continue to make Kentucky football the best it possibly can, so really excited about Pete and his opportunity and building our personnel department even more now.”
Martels Carter Jr. will stay at RB08/03/2026 08:42:06 AM
Martels Carter Jr. came to Kentucky as a two-way player, the sixth-ranked safety in his class. Stein confirmed that Carter will stay at running back at Kentucky, and that JuCo transfer Ahmir Smith and Jordan Colbert should be great additions to the RB room.
Stein on Class of 2022 blanket eligibility waiver08/03/2026 08:40:36 AM
Yes, Kentucky will explore adding players from the 2022 class to its roster following Friday’s ruling on 5-in-5.
“We are looking to enhance our roster all the time through high school recruiting, portal recruiting, junior college. If there’s a five-for-five option that we believe can make us better, we’re going to attack it full force.
“So I think it’s still a wait-and-see. People are not quick to act just because it’s something that’s reported on Twitter, and there are some judges that are ruling in favor of student-athletes getting their fifth year back. But anytime that we can enhance our roster, I’m going to be full steam ahead.”
UPDATE: Stein added this when someone followed up about the Class of 2022 ruling.
“Yeah, I mean, I think there are always ways to combat that if you’re if we are even given the opportunity; it’s just still early in that whole process. I think everybody’s figuring it out across college football. I don’t think it’s as black and white as it might seem. I think there are a lot of court rulings that still happen and injunctions and all those fancy words that you know I’m still trying to figure out what it all means. But yeah, I mean we’ll attack those issues when they arise.”
Players out to start fall camp08/03/2026 08:37:47 AM
The media will get to watch Kentucky practice on Thursday. With that in mind, Stein gave them a heads up that the following players will not be available for the start of fall camp, but all are expected to return by the start of the season: Nic Anderson, Jovantae Barnes, Jaden Smith, Sam Greene, and Tegra Tshabola.
“Tegra had a minor procedure. He’ll be back within the next week or so. So nothing that is a major season-ending setback, but I just wanted to point those guys out because I know everybody in this room will probably be at our practice on Thursday, and I want to give you guys a little bit before you even get out there.”
Stein starts with a J Batt joke08/03/2026 08:34:21 AM
When J Batt was announced as Kentucky’s new athletic director, fans immediately noticed a resemblance between him and Will Stein. Stein noticed it too, opening today’s press conference with a quip about his new boss.
“I got cleaned up. You know, as you guys can see, fall camp, got to do picture day. I looked in the mirror, and I was like, I kind of do look like J Batt, you know. I was like, it’s a weird resemblance. Maybe we’re long-lost brothers.”
Quite the food spread08/03/2026 08:04:04 AM
The fastest way to the media’s heart? Free food. There is quite the spread at Kroger Field this morning, including Sissy Cakes from Stein’s mother, Debbie, and aunt, Blakey.
Want something a little more savory? How about a Big Blue Belly Buster or a Bourbon Country Dip? (We’ll let that typo slide. It’s a busy day!)
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