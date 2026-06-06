Kentucky Football Mini-Packs Offer the Best Deal for BBN
College football takes over Saturdays in the fall. The sword cuts both ways. Attending a Kentucky football game is a great way to spend a Saturday, but it takes a great amount of sacrifice and commitment to enjoy the full experience.
Kentucky will host seven games at Kroger Field in 2026. If you’re like any of the 11 Personnel guys — parents in their mid-30s with multiple kids — carving out seven Saturdays and spending the money for season tickets at Kroger Field is a challenge. Thankfully, Kentucky has an alternative.
This week, UK Athletics rolled out the mini-packs for the 2026 season. Big Blue Nation can lock in tickets with three, four, or five-game mini-packs. The LSU and Alabama games are not available, but you could see signature games against Florida or Louisville (or both) in every single ticket package.
- 3-Game | $136 | Florida or Louisville; Pick 2 of Youngstown, South Alabama, or Vandy
- 4-Game | | $206 | Florida + Louisville; Pick 2 of Youngstown, South Alabama, or Vandy
- 5-Game | $252 | Florida + Louisville + Youngstown+ South Alabama + Vandy
Will Stein is bringing an exciting brand of football to Kroger Field. The Mini Pack lets you punch your ticket to his first game as the Kentucky head coach. There are a few winnable matchups on the slate, and you can also see a rivalry game later in the season.
- 1New
Cheaper concessions 👏
coming to UK's on-campus venues
- 2Breaking
UK vs. UVA
in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge
- 3Trending
MOMCILOVIC IS A CAT
LETS GOOOOOOO
- 4Hot
All-Access: Spring Football
A behind-the-scenes look.
- 5
Momcilovic's film
Zoom Action breaks it down
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If season tickets are too much to handle, consider locking in your spot at Kroger Field this fall by securing a Mini-Pack today.
Excellent Kentucky Football Content
The Wildcats are currently preparing for the season by hitting the weight room. In between lifting weights and running, there’s plenty of time to bust chops. The UK Sports Video team shared some of that locker room talk as players and coaches had basketball debates ahead of the NBA Finals.
You look like you want some more Kentucky football talk. We did just that on this week’s 11 Personnel, previewing a big recruiting weekend for Will Stein and Co.
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