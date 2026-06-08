Kentucky Football player Nic Smith passes away

The Kentucky Football family is mourning one of its own. Redshirt freshman Nic Smith has passed away, the school announced. The defensive lineman from Loganville, Georgia, was just 20 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved teammate Nic Smith,” the program shared on social media. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to Nic’s family, friends, and the members of our program.”

“Today our hearts are broken,” Will Stein said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nic’s family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew and loved him.

“This is a tremendous loss for our program and university community. We will continue to support one another and honor his memory.”

Smith redshirted his freshman season at Kentucky and was a sophomore in the Community Leadership and Development program in the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment. He committed to Kentucky in June 2024 as a three-star recruit. Smith played football and basketball for Walnut Grove High School, choosing Kentucky over Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern.

According to his UK Athletics bio, Smith’s nickname was “Big Happ,” and the three words that best describe him are “happy, friendly, and nice.” He was even listed as “Nic (Happy) Smith” on the roster. After football, he wanted to start a food business, and said the best advice he ever received was “you are what you believe.” He is survived by his parents and six siblings.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates,” the university said in a statement. “We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Our hearts go out to Smith’s family, friends, and the Kentucky Football community during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.